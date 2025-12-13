Councilmembers Chen and Barnett take oaths of office

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Newly elected Position 3 Edmonds City Councilmember Erika Barnett joined re-elected Position 2 Councilmember Will Chen for an official swearing-in ceremony on Saturday morning at the Asian Service Center on Highway 99.

More than 75 supporters, elected officials, friends and family were on hand as Everett District Court Judge Tam Bui, recently elected to the Washington State Appeals Court, administered the oaths of office. Bui will assume her new role on the Appeals Court bench effective Jan. 1.

Edmonds City Council student representative Vivian Liao opened the event by greeting attendees and introducing the two councilmembers. She noted Chen’s strong background in accounting and finance and praised Barnett as a person who will bring a “valuable and thoughtful voice” to the Edmonds City Council.

Judge Bui then administered the oaths of office, officially swearing the two in as councilmembers. Note that while ceremonial oaths are scheduled for the first Edmonds Council meeting in 2026, Saturday’s actions officially installed Barnett and Chen as councilmembers for the next four years.

In her remarks following the swearing in, Barnett noted both the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead, pledging to work with all stakeholders to meet them.

“I want to express my deep gratitude to the people of Edmonds for placing trust in me,” she began. “Edmonds is special not only for its physical beauty – downtown, waterfront and neighborhoods – but also for the people who show up for one another, the small business owners, volunteers, families, advocates and city staff.”

Barnett replaces Councilmember Neil Tibbott, who chose not to run for reelection. She reiterated her three key themes of balancing fiscal responsibility with creativity, protecting the city’s character while planning thoughtfully for the future, and building stronger bridges between government and community.

“I look forward to working alongside my fellow councilmembers and with all of you to strengthen what makes Edmonds such a remarkable place to live,” she said. “We may not agree on every issue, but I am confident that when we anchor our work in respect, transparency and commitment to the common good, we will find our way forward. Thank you again for the trust you’ve placed in me. I’m honored to serve, and I’m excited for what lies ahead.”

After renewing his oath, Will Chen thanked attendees for their presence and echoed Barnett’s remarks about the host of attributes that make Edmonds such a special place.

“I want to particularly acknowledge all the residents and business owners who roll up their sleeves every single day to make our city a better place,” he said. “My commitment continues to be enhancing public safety and building a sustainable, inclusive future for our city for the next generations to embrace.”

He then shared his personal story about arriving in the U.S. as a 24-year-old immigrant with limited English, and going straight from the airport to a restaurant kitchen where he was handed an apron and told “welcome to America.”

“I worked seven days a week cooking, cleaning, prepping meat andcutting veggies. I made $800 a month, saved $200 for myself and sent the rest of the money home.” he said. “I would never have imagined that today I would have this opportunity to serve our city as a councilmember. It has been a dream come true for me, and I deeply appreciate the opportunity that you have given me to join with you in building a stronger community.”

Following these remarks the event concluded with both candidates returning to the podium for photos and to again thank attendees for coming.






