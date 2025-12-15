Demolition begins on property that housed Edmonds’ Value Village

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Crews arrived early Monday morning to begin the demolition of the building at the corner of 216th Street Southwest and Highway 99, most recently home to the Edmonds Value Village. According to the crew chief, the process should take the rest of this week.

“We plan to have it completely down by Friday,” he said.

Owned by the Verdant Health Commission, also known as Public Hospital District No. 2, Snohomish County, the property is being considered by South County Fire as a possible site for a new fire station. According to spokesperson Christie Veley, while South County Fire is “actively working with Hospital District 2 to purchase the property,” there are a number of details yet to be finalized, including the “results of a phase 3 environmental study.”

According to Verdant, the building was originally constructed in 1967. Verdant purchased it in 1995 and it has been vacant since 2020. Verdant Health Commission Board Member Jim Distelhorst said that Verdant saw the purchase as a strategic, health-focused investment near the hospital. Verdant is looking to keep options open for hospital campus expansion or compatible uses like a fire/emergency medical services station.

“It’s such a prime location at the junction of three cities [Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace],” Distelhorst said. If the property is acquired by South County Fire, it would be a “perfect fit” with Verdant’s overall mission to improve health and wellness, he added.

Distelhorst said that demolishing the building helps Verdant avoid the costs and risks of maintaining it.

“Even a vacant building has costs,” he said. “These include primarily utilities and security. There are also risk-related concerns such as vandalism, break-ins, potential squatting or drug use. While not direct line-item costs, demolishing the building now reduces Verdant’s expenses, risk exposure and management burden.”