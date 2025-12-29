Development continues on former Rosewood Manor property

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Development continues on the site in unincorporated Esperance that once was home to the 109-year-old Rosewood Manor, which was demolished in January 2024. You can read more about the history of Rosewood Manor in Brad Holden’s article here and more about the manor’s demolition in Byron Wilkes’ article here.

According Snohomish County documents, Adamant Homes will build 16 homes on the property, located at 8104 220th St. S.W.

— Photos by David Carlos