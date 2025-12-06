Dine at Demetris Dec. 21 and support Edmonds-Woodway HS Key Club

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Support local students during the Edmonds-Woodway High School Key Club’s fundraiser on Sunday, Dec. 21, at Demetris Woodstone Taverna, 101 Main St., Edmonds. From 11 a.m.-9 p.m., the restaurant will donate 10% of sales when patrons tell their server they are dining in support of Key Club. This simple step ensures funds go directly to the EWHS Key Club, Club advisor Michelle Christensen said.

Key Club is a student-led volunteer service and leadership organization affiliated with Kiwanis International. The Edmonds-Woodway chapter has more than 80 members who volunteer throughout the community. Students support local events, assist nonprofit organizations and participate in service projects that help build leadership and strengthen community connections.

Key Club International requires liability insurance for students and the school while they volunteer. Many students are unable to pay this fee, so fundraising is essential to ensure that all members who want to volunteer can participate in service activities.

“This fundraiser is an easy way to support youth volunteerism, help cover transportation and supply costs, and enjoy a meal at a favorite local restaurant,” Christensen said. “The EWHS Key Club appreciates the continued support of the Edmonds community.”