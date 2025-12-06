Donations, volunteers sought for EWHS Joy of Giving Campaign

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
The Edmonds-Woodway High School Parent-Staff Organization is requesting volunteers and donations for its Joy of Giving Campaign, which supports EWHS students who are struggling with food and housing insecurity.
Here’s how you can help:
Make a tax-deductible contribution toward the group’s $6,000 goal by Dec. 17 so they can help early in the season. Every dollar goes toward food, gas and essentials for EWHS families in need.
Shop the Amazon Wish List: Purchase directly from the Amazon Wish List to provide specific gifts and essentials. It’s an easy, tangible way to make a difference.
Donate wrapping paper, gift bags, gift tags and tape. Drop off your donations to EWHS office at 7600 212th St. S.W., Edmonds.
Volunteer on Dec. 15 and 16 to help run gift bags up to the main office for parents. Shifts can be split — volunteers may help all day or part of the day. Times are 9-11 a.m. and noon-2:30 p.m.
Gift wrapping help is also needed on Friday, Dec. 12.
Sign Up to Volunteer in December
Other volunteer opportunities: Add your name and indicate when you can be there.
