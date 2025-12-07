Ecology updating WA permit process for bridge, ferry terminal maintenance

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Washington State Department of Ecology has a permitting process to help ensure the wastewater that comes from regular maintenance, cleaning, washing and painting of bridges and ferry terminals is properly managed to protect water quality. Given that most bridges, and all ferry terminals, are close to water, this is an important permit, Ecology said in a news release.

The agency is in the process of updating the Bridge and Ferry Terminal Washing general permit, which includes a proposal to add discharges resulting from hydro-demolition activities as part of the permit. Ecology is taking comments on the proposed changes from now through Jan. 23, 2026.

Keeping bridges clean keeps them safe

Proper maintenance helps keep bridges safe. The activities that help clean and maintain bridges — such as washing, removing and replacing concrete, and stripping old paint — can lead to pollution without proper precautions. Ecology’s permit has the requirements for how to do this important work while protecting water quality.

The Washington State Department of Transportation is the main permittee for these activities, with more than 500 bridge and ferry terminal sites currently covered. The permit can also apply to local government and municipalities, as well as contractors who are working on their behalf. The permit includes best management practices that permittees must follow and requires that wastewater is treated before discharge. This can include using filters for wash water, which removes debris and sediment.

Updating the permit for new technology

Ecology is proposing a number of updates for the permit, including a name change to the Bridge and Ferry Terminal Maintenance General Permit, as the permit covers more than just washing. More substantive updates include:

Prohibiting bridge washing wastewater discharge to marine waters that are already polluted with copper, lead or zinc. These metals are harmful to aquatic life and are commonly found in bridge maintenance wastewater. This prohibition is already in place for bodies of fresh water.

Protecting drinking water wells by prohibiting discharges to ground that would cause or contribute to exceeding the groundwater quality standards in wellhead protection areas.

Updating the State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) checklist and requiring permittees to submit their SEPA documents or attest to any SEPA exemptions.

Authorizing discharges resulting from hydro-demolition activity to the permit.

Why add hydro-demolition?

Hydro-demolition is a fairly new technology that is used to quickly remove old and damaged concrete from surfaces, including roads. Using high-pressure water jets, the machines break up the top layer of concrete while leaving the bridge reinforcing structures, like rebar, intact. The machine then vacuums up the concrete pieces and wastewater. This process leaves a clean bridge platform that is ready for resurfacing. The technology is faster, reduces air pollution and is considered safer for operators.

Some permittees are able to reuse or discharge the wastewater from hydro-demolition to a treatment facility. This is not always possible, so the proposal includes the option to discharge to ground, along with best management practices and monitoring requirements.

Public comments accepted

Ecology is accepting public comment on the draft permit now through 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 23, 2026. The draft permit along with a fact sheet explaining the legal and technical basis for the permit and related documents are on the permit webpage. Two online public meetings are scheduled in January that include question-and-answer sessions and time to provide testimony.

Online public meeting and hearing

Jan. 6, 2026, 2 p.m.

Register on Zoom

Online public meeting and hearing

Jan. 7, 2026, 5:30 p.m.

Register on Zoom