Edmonds City Council Dec. 16 scheduled to adopt mid-biennial budget modifications, critical areas ordinance update

The Edmonds City Council at its Dec. 16 business meeting is scheduled to adopt mid-biennial modifications to the City’s 2025-26 budget, consider an update to Edmonds’ Critical Areas Ordinance and vote whether to implement a 0.1% Transportation Benefit District sales tax.

According to the Council agenda memo, a 0.1% sales tax could bring in approximately $660,000 in 2026 if it started in April — the earliest it would be allowed after submission to the Washington State Department of Revnue. These funds could be used for the transportation-related improvements as well as operation, preservation and maintenance of such projects.

The mid-biennial budget modifications, required under state law to be adopted by Dec. 31, follow a Dec. 9 public hearing and council discussion on the proposal.

The council agenda memo notes there has been a change to the Critical Areas Ordinance update since the public hearing was held Nov. 25. The section related to the Critical Aquifer Recharge Areas (CARAs) has been removed and the existing CARA chapter in ECDC 23.60 “is proposed to be retained as a standalone chapter with no changes at this time,” the memo says. “This approach will allow time for the completion of additional best available science in the form of a CARA study regarding stormwater and PFAS, which is anticipated in the first half of 2026.”

In addition, a Whereas clause has been added to the draft ordinance “to clearly indicate the City’s intent to address and update the CARA regulations after completion of the study, if that is what is needed based on the new science.” The memo notes that staff facilitated discussions with representatives of the Olympic View Water and Sewer District and Edmonds Environmental Council “to ensure they were informed and had an opportunity to respond. Both stakeholders previously provided comments in support of the CAO update and have indicated they have concern with this modification and will provide updated comments in response,” the memo said.

The Council is also scheduled to:

petition in support from all the property owners abutting that portion of 84th Avenue West proposed for vacation. Receive a fourth-quarter update from information services regarding the implementation of the city’s enterprise resource planning software.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N., Edmonds. You can view the meeting live on cable public education and government television on channel 21 or channel 39. Meetings are rebroadcast daily at noon and 7 p.m. To participate in the meeting remotely, click on zoom.us/J/95798484261. To listen by phone, call +1 253 215 8782 and use Webinar ID 957 9848 4261.

You can see the meeting agenda on the City’s meeting portal.