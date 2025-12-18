Edmonds City Council passes 2026 amended budget that includes cuts and money moves

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Key takeaways:

Councilmembers vote 5-2 to approve the mid-biennium budget modification as amended after marathon meeting.

Final budget finds $30,000 in city money to support Yost pool.

Public hearing scheduled Jan. 6 on proposed Transportation Benefit District sales tax increase that would generate $600,000 for streets and ADA ramps in 2026.

Council delays action on Critical Areas Ordinance aquifer issue until Jan. 6.

More than 25 residents make public comments on a wide range of topics from pool to trees to council decorum to community frustration – and hope.

Councilmember Neil Tibbott says goodbye after eight years.

Budget

After a long year and contentious budget discussions, the Edmonds City Council approved the $51 million mid-biennium budget modification as amended Tuesday night by a 5-2 vote, with Councilmembers Michelle Dotsch and Will Chen voting no.

Budget details

The Edmonds Police Department final budget is $18.3 million, reduced by $819,000. Cuts include two patrol officers – positions that are currently unfilled. Increased costs include $190,000 in new jail costs and a human services employee transferred from the parks department.

Police Chief Loi Dawkins said the department will see an increase in overtime, delays in response time, and reduced ability to do investigations and emphasis operations like DUI or speeding patrols.

The Council voted 6-1 to approve the police budget with Councilmember Vivian Olson voting no. “I want to be super clear to the public and everybody on the dais what we have done with cuts,” she said.

The parks department final budget is $5.1 million, cut by $290,000. Director Angie Feser said the department will decrease mowing, maintenance and trash pickup, and delay repairs to park amenities like playground equipment, picnic shelters, trails and boardwalks.

The parks department will pay for the new City arborist. Funding for the new arborist will not come from the City’s tree or marsh funds. During public comment, many residents were loudly opposed to using those funds for anything other than trees and the Edmonds Marsh.

“If we lose the marsh as a public benefit, we lose it forever,” Laura Wallace said.

“Our tree fund is protected by the tree fund ordinance, which lays out specific rules about when the City can access those funds. The fact that it is not being used right now is not a reason to assume it’s not needed,” Georgina Armstrong said.

Yost Pool funding was the second major change. Originally, the City asked Cascade Swim Club to come up with $83,000 in addition to the $102,000 the club contributes to keep the pool open. Cascade returned with some creative ideas and a commitment to do their part, but said $83,000 is pretty steep.

Parks Director Angie Feser said during Tuesday’s meeting that the Cascade proposal “was very robust, very detailed, but it came in at 4:30 p.m. yesterday so we haven’t been able to have a conversation with Cascade yet.” Feser shared some other ways to cover the $83,000 cost.

Councilmember Dotsch suggested the City meet Cascade partway and contribute $30,000 toward the pool. “It is a public asset… I don’t know if we want to put everything on outside sources and risk a pool closure, which would then cost more money,” Dotsch said, speaking specifically about graffiti and public safety implications if the pool closed.

The $30,000 will now come from the mayor’s discretionary budget.

The Council approved the parks budget 7-0.

The public works final budget is $7.6 million, a reduction of $155,656. The department achieved cuts by moving staff salaries and benefits out of the general fund to the utility and facilities fund. The Council approved this budget 7-0.

The community services and economic development department final budget is $633,656, a reduction of $171,287. The cut impacts public art and art-related programs like Write on the Sound, programs paid through the municipal arts fund, which has no source for renewal.

“This program is on a completely unsustainable trajectory,” City Administrator Todd Tatum said.

“Our public art is… falling apart out on the street because of the lack of staffing that… keeps it up,” Tatum said. If nothing is done in the coming years, the art program will close and the art collection will shift to parks, he said.

The planning and development department’s final budget is $4.3 million, a reduction of $232,273.

The Council approved the budget 7-0.

The Edmonds Municipal Court final budget is $2.5 million, an increase of $353,000.

The increase pays for Community Court, a program partially funded through the state to divert low-risk offenders into support programs. The court will hire a pro-tem judge to help manage increased caseload, video-only hearings and automated camera hearings.

Council approved the budget 7-0.

The non-departmental final budget is $6.3 million, an increase of $1.4 million. This overhead budget increase comes from anticipated payouts, interest payments and transfers.

The Council approved this budget 7-0.

In each budget discussion, Councilmember Chen pointed out that the final 2026 budget for each department was higher than the 2025 expected spending for 2026.

“We are not reducing from our current service level, but reducing from the original 2026 budget level, [which anticipated a $6 million levy lid lift],” Chen said.

Transportation Benefit District sales tax proposal

Edmonds has a Transportation Benefit District. This allows the city to add a fee to car registrations and up to 0.3% in sales tax to pay for road-related projects as part of the City’s streets program.

Public Works Director Andy Rheaume asked for 0.1% ($600,000) to pay for two full-time concrete crew workers and one full-time maintenance tech. They would focus on street repairs, sidewalks and building ADA ramps to reduce tripping hazards, which lead to financial claims against the city.

“There is a cost savings to doing this work in-house,” Rheaume said. He said one ADA ramp would cost $30,000 if contracted out.

Rheaume noted this funding approach leaves $400,000 in the general fund for 2026, which was earmarked for street repairs.

Councilmembers supported the work and had the ability to vote yes on an automatic tax increase on Tuesday night, but chose instead to hold a public hearing Jan. 6 to allow the public to weigh in.

Critical areas ordinance

The critical areas ordinance (CAO) update was on track for final approval Tuesday night. The ordinance update is more than a year in the making and streamlines development-related activity near critical areas. At a Nov. 25 public hearing, the update was widely praised by stakeholders and council for both content and process.

The city inserted a change between the public hearing on Nov. 25 and the final document presented Tuesday night involving the Critical Aquifer Recharge Area (CARA), which protects groundwater against contaminants like Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAs), usually associated with fire retardant. The original document said developers must clean the water first. The new document allowed developers to route stormwater into the recharge area.

City Attorney Jeff Taraday said this new document addresses potential litigation from developers.

Councilmember Jenna Nand, an attorney, acknowledged that Edmonds seems to be a magnate for test litigation like this, which can result in an expensive loss for the City.

Community members who participated in the CAO process were furious because the City made the change after the public hearing to accept the document as presented Nov. 25.

“Now the City Attorney has replaced the CARA section with flawed language… This poorly advised revision will continue to allow contaminated PFAs into Deer Creek through shallow wells,” said John Brock, a member of the Edmonds Environmental Council. Brock’s opinion was shared by many stakeholders who worked on the CAO.

Taraday argued that retaining the CARA that was approved following the Nov. 25 public hearing would leave the City open to developer litigation. But Edmonds resident Joe Scordino promised litigation if the city takes it out, as Taraday proposed. To do nothing and not pass the CAO at all until the PFAs study is complete in spring 2026 is a third option, but there may be litigation there too.

After an extended robust discussion that touched on process and legal protection, old and new documents, ongoing studies and science, possible moratoriums and the impact on property owners, the council voted 7-0 to take no action Tuesday night.

The Council asked the City to return with options and risks attached to each approach to address both stakeholder and legal concerns. Those options are scheduled to be presented Jan. 6.

Community comments

Nearly 30 community members spoke during open public comment Tuesday night.

They were upset about the critical areas ordinance CARA changes. “If the danger is forever chemicals that need more study, it makes no sense to me that drinking water protection would be removed during that process,” said one commenter.

They were upset about the possibility of losing money dedicated to the tree fund and the marsh fund. Jane Odell, a member of the Edmonds Marsh Estuary Advocates, said, “I talk with the public and they will often say, ‘Can I contribute something?’ and I tell them we don’t take donations and then I tell them about [the marsh] fund. And they say, ‘Ah, because you trust a City’.”

They were upset about council behavior on the dais. “I’m appalled that two weeks ago while Councilmember Chen had the floor, Councilmember Tibbott whispered something to Mayor Rosen on the dais,” Ann Christiansen said.

That complaint was addressed by Mayor Mike Rosen at the start of budget discussions, when he committed to working within the strictest guidelines of Roberts Rules of Order to ensure every process was followed.

Commenters were also upset about the general stress in Edmonds. “The prevailing emotion in Edmonds right now isn’t rage, it’s quieter and more concerning. It’s frustration, exhaustion and depression and real fear about what comes next… And how much it will cost to stay here,” Glenda Krull said.

Neil Tibbott’s last meeting

Councilmember Neil Tibbott has been on the Edmonds City Council for eight years, serving from 2015-2019 and again from 2021-2025. Tuesday was his last night on the dais. A celebration is planned after the new year.