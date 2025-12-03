Edmonds Council narrowly approves 10% utility tax increase Tuesday night

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Key takeaways:

Council approves utility tax increase that adds $26 to average bi-monthly bill

Public hearing for long-term revenue ideas set for Dec. 16

Edmonds’ third-quarter finances on track

North Bowl Hub final plan removes parcels south of Puget Drive

Right-of-way code updates are finalized and approved

Facing a final budget deadline just 29 days away, the Edmonds City Council narrowly approved a temporary 10% utility tax increase Tuesday night that generates $3.2 million for 2026.

The average $285.42 bi-monthly bill will increase $26 to $311.40. The new 20% total tax is on water, sewer and stormwater – all city-managed utilities. Solid waste was not included. The temporary bump ends July 1, 2027.

Council President Niel Tibbott made the case for the tax to fellow councilmembers.

“It allows the city to stabilize our short-term funding gaps… Cash flow is significantly strained between January to March and then goes up again [when property tax receipts come in],” he said.

In 2023 Edmonds used reserves to address the deficit. In 2024 Edmonds used federal grants to address the shortfall. In 2025, the Council approved a $6 million interfund load to address the deficit, Tibbott explained.

“There are no other stop-gap options in 2026,” Tibbott said.

Councilmembers Chris Eck and Susan Paine agreed long-term planning is needed and this is a temporary fix to address the first-quarter cash flow problem.

“This gives us some time to put together some revenue strategies that take more than a few months to put together,” Paine said.

Councilmember Will Chen disagreed, saying the utility tax increase continues the City’s trend of using a temporary fix to address a structural problem.

Councilmember Olson was also opposed. “We’ve had this quality of life we can’t afford and until we have a quality of life that is less good and people want to pay to have that better quality of life again… I just don’t think I can vote for another Band-Aid again.”

“I’m trying to understand where this money would go. Expenses? Replenish the reserves?” asked Councilmember Michelle Dotsch, who also opposed the measure. Tibbott said the utility tax specifically addresses the cash flow problem. Dotsch voted no.

Councilmember Jenna Nand encouraged residents to reach out for help if they need assistance paying their utility bill. Several state and local programs help low-income residents, including the Olympic View Water and Sewer District, she said.

“Let us know if you need help navigating these. Do it early because these programs are not always available,” she said.

The increase goes into effect Jan. 1, 2026.

What’s next

The Council will move quickly to start the listening process for long-term revenue solutions, which includes a possible levy sometime in 2026. Tibbott asked City Attorney Jeff Taraday to draft a resolution for a levy in 2026. The draft resolution will come to the Council for discussion Dec. 9.

A public hearing on the levy is scheduled for Dec. 16. The questions to be addressed are “Do we need to do a levy? [If yes] When do we do a levy? And how much?” Tibbott said.

Quarterly financial update

The third-quarter financial update shows the City’s slow but consistent process to reduce spending through cuts is on track, Finance Director Richard Gould said.

Gould told the council that some labor costs are up 5%, including for the council, mayor and some departments like human resources, administration and facilities.

“90% of that is due to payouts from layoffs and retirements,” Gould said, noting that these were longtime employees. As those payouts are completed, the realized benefit of cuts becomes more visible on the balance sheet. “That number is getting closer and closer,” he said.

“Overall the general fund is healthy in that area for expenditures and revenues,” Gould said.

For the year, labor is down 7% due to 24 funded but unfilled positions.

Councilmembers praised the work of departments to cut spending.

“I want to point out that last year was the year we cut $8 million from the budget and some of those positions were positions we chose not to fill. Staff has been doing a tremendous job,” Eck said.

“It hasn’t been easy for city staff. So, again, the proof is in the numbers.” Nand said.

“About a month ago, we had $72 million in the investment pool and now we are up to almost $85 million. That’s gonna help us in January, February and March of next year,” Chen said.

On the positive side, sales tax is slightly up from 2024. The real estate excise tax is up 14%.

North Bowl Hub change finalized

The North Bowl Hub housing code revision wrapped up with the Council voting 4-3 to remove six parcels on SR 542 south of Puget Drive from the hub designation, which allows multi-family housing. In voting to approve the removal, Councilmembers Olson, Tibbott, Dotsch and Chen agreed with safety concerns identified by North Bowl residents. In opposing the change, Councilmembers Eck, Paine and Nand stressed support for multi-family housing.

North Bowl Hub residents worked with the Planning Board and Senior Planner Brad Shipley for nearly a year to get these parcels and Grandview Street, a dead-end, removed from the designation that would allow multi-family housing units in the area.

Resident Marty Ronish said the revised zoning – which includes a mixture of schools, apartments and riparian buffer] – is now a model of what these hubs should be, “perfectly proportioned as a hub.”

ECDC Title 18 and Chapter 20.110 Code Amendments

This community development code revision was a year in the making and focuses primarily on right-of-way rules for property owners and utilities. Right-of-way includes the streets and alleys and, sometimes, property the City controls.

“We [the City] are the neighbor to every property in the city,” said new Public Works Director Andy Rheaume. “What happens in that right of way is extremely important to every resident.”

The Council unanimously approved all three amendments to the code.

The revised code establishes coherent and clear standards for right of way, processes and procedures for addressing utility work and encroachment, and related enforcement and proportional remedies.

Lastly….

Jeanie McConnell, the City’s engineering and program manager, is moving to Arizona after 31 years with the City of Edmonds. Councilmembers thanked her for dedicating a lifetime of service to Edmonds.

Vivian Liao, the new student council representative, experienced her first day on the dais. She said she will develop an Instagram account that tracks council actions to help young people understand what is happening in their city. “If our communications person were here, she’d hug you,” said Mayor Mike Rosen

Councilmember Nand took a moment to thank everyone for their well wishes after she shared her breast cancer diagnosis last week. “I’m still going through the emails. It is evidence to me what a kind, loving and supportive community this is,” she said.