Edmonds Floretum Garden Club’s annual wreath sale returns Dec. 6

The Edmonds Floretum Garden Club‘s annual holiday wreath sale is back Saturday, Dec. 6, featuring wreaths, mug arrangements, swags and more made from locally sourced greens.

Shopper will find unusual combinations of evergreens, flower remnants, seed heads, cones, colorful twigs and other treasures, according to the garden club.

The wreath sale is from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6, at 310 Sunset Ave. N., Edmonds. Proceeds fund club activities, including supporting school gardens.

The garden club advises shoppers to come early for the best selection of goods.