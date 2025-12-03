Edmonds Food Bank receives major capital campaign grant from Amazon

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Edmonds Food Bank has received a $250,000 grant from Amazon toward construction of a new food bank to keep pace with the sharp rise in food insecurity. The largest single contribution to the food bank’s “Thrive Together” capital campaign came this month, moving the organization past the $1.5 million mark toward its overall $12 million total fundraising goal, the food bank said in a news release.

The donation arrives as food banks across Washington are facing severe strain from federal funding cuts, tightened SNAP eligibility and rising food prices. The Edmonds Food Bank serves more than 1,200 families per week – a 30% increase over last year that is only expected to grow throughout 2026.

“A new Edmonds Food Bank is an urgent necessity, not just a nice-to-have,” said Food Bank Executive Director Casey Davis. “Families are seeking food assistance in unprecedented numbers, the highest we’ve seen in our 40-year history. Mass layoffs, rising costs and changes to SNAP benefits are pushing more people into crisis, and our current space cannot keep up with the demand or allow us to address the underlying issues. Support from partners like Amazon brings us one step closer to establishing a food bank that truly meets the essential needs of the Edmonds community.”

“Reliable access to nutritious food is fundamental to a healthy community,” said Jen Driscoll, principal product manager for food security at Amazon. “With a new, larger building, Edmonds Food Bank will be well-positioned to meet today’s demand and offer families greater stability for decades to come. This investment, along with our year-round work helping food banks deliver meals directly to families’ homes for free, reflects our ongoing commitment to addressing food insecurity. We’re grateful to come together with our neighbors to help build early momentum for the Thrive Together campaign at a time when community support matters most.”

Edmonds Food Bank is searching for property to build a new food bank with expanded storage, a commercial kitchen and community spaces for partner organizations offering services that address the root causes of food insecurity. The “Thrive Together” campaign aims to raise an additional $10.5 million through individual gifts, grants, and public funding. To learn more about the Thrive Together capital campaign and make a donation or pledge, visit edmondsfoodbank.org/our-future.