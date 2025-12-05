Edmonds girl places in Western U.S. Irish dancing championship

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Edmonds resident Lila Wolfe won a placement as one of the top 24 Irish dancers in the under-10-years-of-age category across the entire Western United States region at the Western Regional Oireachtas Nov. 21. Oireachtas is the annual major regional Irish dancing championship and was held in Spokane this year.

Lila, 10, was able to secure U10 girls representation for Washington state with her 23rd placement. She is an Irish dancer at Grafton Street Academy in Edmonds.