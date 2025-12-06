Edmonds Police Blotter: Nov. 25-Dec. 1, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Nov. 25

24100 block Highway 99: A man allegedly stole from a business.

23600 block Highway 99: A court order violation that occurred by phone was reported.

10000 block Edmonds Way: Lost property was reported.

24100 block Highway 99: A man and woman allegedly stole from a retail store and were not located.

8200 block 187th Street Southwest: An informational report was taken regarding the destruction of drug paraphernalia.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested after reportedly stealing from a business.

21900 block Highway 99: A woman fled from a store after being caught allegedly shoplifting. Merchandise was recovered but she was not located.

23600 block Highway 99: A man allegedly attempted to steal items from a business. He was arrested.

23000 block 100th Avenue West: A man and woman allegedly stole merchandise from a business.

7400 block Lake Ballinger Way: A woman was accused of threatening to take her children to her home country during a domestic dispute.

Nov. 26

24100 block 78th Place West: Graffiti at a park building and bathroom was reported. No suspect information was available.

250 block 5th Avenue North: A civil matter involving vehicle possession was reported.

23800 block Highway 99: The Problem Solving Emphasis Team arrested a man wanted out of California and Nevada for human trafficking of juveniles. A juvenile victim was recovered.

520 block Pine Street: A verbal domestic dispute occurred between a mother and daughter. No crime was committed.

21900 block Highway 99: Grocery store staff requested that occupants of a parked vehicle be trespassed from the property.

21900 block Highway 99: An unidentified driver allegedly struck a vehicle and fled.

7100 block 210th Street Southwest: The reporting party advised police of a burglary in progress that was later determined to be friends of the business.

7500 block 220th Street Southwest: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of harassment.

Nov. 28

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A man was booked into jail for an outstanding warrant.

500 block 5th Avenue: A man was booked into jail for an outstanding warrant.

21900 block Highway 99: An elderly woman was robbed in a parking lot at WINCO. The suspects were unknown.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman was cited and released after reportedly shoplifting from a local grocery store.

100 block 2nd Avenue North: Police responded to a counterfeit complaint at a post office. The case is ongoing.

23000 block 100th Avenue West: A man and woman allegedly stole from a department store. An informational report was taken.

24100 block Highway 99: A woman allegedly stole from a local business with assistance from a man.

24100 block Highway 99: A man with a warrant was booked into jail.

Nov. 29

9700 block 216th Place Southwest: A man was booked into jail on suspicion of driving while under the influence and assaulting his partner.

84th Avenue West and 240th Street Southwest: A DUI incident was reported.

Nov. 30

23600 block Highway 99: A woman was booked for a misdemeanor warrant.

8400 block Frederick Place: A disturbance between two women was reported.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A patient allegedly assaulted medical staff.

9100 block 244th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for possession of stolen property, obstruction and making false statements.

500 block Main Street: A man with warrants was booked into jail.

21700 block 80th Avenue West: A man allegedly assaulted his brother. Charges were referred.

Dec. 1

23400 block Highway 99: A man was arrested on a warrant.

20600 block 76th Avenue West: A resident reported juveniles kicking his door. No suspect information was available, and the case is ongoing.

7200 block 212th Street Southwest: A traffic stop for expired temporary plates led to a non-valid operator’s license arrest.

23900 block Highway 99: A juvenile girl who was reportedly assaulted by her father was taken into protective custody.

250 block 5th Avenue North: A citizen reported found property on the street, which was later returned to its owner.

21500 block 73rd Place West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported. An informational report was taken.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for warrants.

19100 block 83rd Avenue West: A fraud involving loss of money was reported.