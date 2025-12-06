Edmonds Police Blotter: Nov. 25-Dec. 1, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
Nov. 25
24100 block Highway 99: A man allegedly stole from a business.
23600 block Highway 99: A court order violation that occurred by phone was reported.
10000 block Edmonds Way: Lost property was reported.
24100 block Highway 99: A man and woman allegedly stole from a retail store and were not located.
8200 block 187th Street Southwest: An informational report was taken regarding the destruction of drug paraphernalia.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested after reportedly stealing from a business.
21900 block Highway 99: A woman fled from a store after being caught allegedly shoplifting. Merchandise was recovered but she was not located.
23600 block Highway 99: A man allegedly attempted to steal items from a business. He was arrested.
23000 block 100th Avenue West: A man and woman allegedly stole merchandise from a business.
7400 block Lake Ballinger Way: A woman was accused of threatening to take her children to her home country during a domestic dispute.
Nov. 26
24100 block 78th Place West: Graffiti at a park building and bathroom was reported. No suspect information was available.
250 block 5th Avenue North: A civil matter involving vehicle possession was reported.
23800 block Highway 99: The Problem Solving Emphasis Team arrested a man wanted out of California and Nevada for human trafficking of juveniles. A juvenile victim was recovered.
520 block Pine Street: A verbal domestic dispute occurred between a mother and daughter. No crime was committed.
21900 block Highway 99: Grocery store staff requested that occupants of a parked vehicle be trespassed from the property.
21900 block Highway 99: An unidentified driver allegedly struck a vehicle and fled.
7100 block 210th Street Southwest: The reporting party advised police of a burglary in progress that was later determined to be friends of the business.
7500 block 220th Street Southwest: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of harassment.
Nov. 28
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A man was booked into jail for an outstanding warrant.
500 block 5th Avenue: A man was booked into jail for an outstanding warrant.
21900 block Highway 99: An elderly woman was robbed in a parking lot at WINCO. The suspects were unknown.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman was cited and released after reportedly shoplifting from a local grocery store.
100 block 2nd Avenue North: Police responded to a counterfeit complaint at a post office. The case is ongoing.
23000 block 100th Avenue West: A man and woman allegedly stole from a department store. An informational report was taken.
24100 block Highway 99: A woman allegedly stole from a local business with assistance from a man.
24100 block Highway 99: A man with a warrant was booked into jail.
Nov. 29
9700 block 216th Place Southwest: A man was booked into jail on suspicion of driving while under the influence and assaulting his partner.
84th Avenue West and 240th Street Southwest: A DUI incident was reported.
Nov. 30
23600 block Highway 99: A woman was booked for a misdemeanor warrant.
8400 block Frederick Place: A disturbance between two women was reported.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A patient allegedly assaulted medical staff.
9100 block 244th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for possession of stolen property, obstruction and making false statements.
500 block Main Street: A man with warrants was booked into jail.
21700 block 80th Avenue West: A man allegedly assaulted his brother. Charges were referred.
Dec. 1
23400 block Highway 99: A man was arrested on a warrant.
20600 block 76th Avenue West: A resident reported juveniles kicking his door. No suspect information was available, and the case is ongoing.
7200 block 212th Street Southwest: A traffic stop for expired temporary plates led to a non-valid operator’s license arrest.
23900 block Highway 99: A juvenile girl who was reportedly assaulted by her father was taken into protective custody.
250 block 5th Avenue North: A citizen reported found property on the street, which was later returned to its owner.
21500 block 73rd Place West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported. An informational report was taken.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for warrants.
19100 block 83rd Avenue West: A fraud involving loss of money was reported.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.