Edmonds Port Commission meeting agenda for Dec. 8, 2025

December 8, 2025
6:00pm
I. CALL TO ORDER
II. FLAG SALUTE
III. MISSION STATEMENT
The mission of the Port of Edmonds is to provide value to our community through economic development, marina and commercial operations, waterfront public access, and environmental stewardship.
IV. APPROVAL OF AGENDA
V. PUBLIC COMMENTS (Each comment shall generally be limited to 3 minutes or less and shall be limited to Port business)
VI. CONSENT AGENDA
A. Approval of November 10, 2025, Meeting Minutes
B. Approval of Payments
C. Contract #2025-525 YPTC
D. 2026 Marina Operations Rate: Adjustment for increased Sales Tax
VII. CITY OF EDMONDS AND WOODWAY REPORTS
VIII. POSSIBLE ACTION
A. Contract #2025-546 Marian Dacca
B. Contract #2023-444 Elevate Gov. Affairs
IX. INFORMATION
A. 3rd Quarter Financial Report
B. WPPA Annual Meeting Recap
X. EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR’S REPORT
XI. COMMISSIONER’S COMMENTS AND COMMITTEE REPORTS
XII. WORKSHOP
A. 2026 Commission Planning: Meetings, Elections, Committees, and Liaisons
XIII. EXECUTIVE SESSION
XIV. ADJOURNMENT
Please join the Port of Edmonds Commission Meeting in person at 471 Admiral Way or join us remotely via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/81811572321.
Comments can also be made by mail, or emailed to publiccomment@portofedmonds.gov any time prior to the meeting and they will be entered into the official public record. Comments submitted through email or mail on the day of the meeting must be received by 3pm for Monday meetings, and 8am for Tuesday meetings. If they miss the cut-off time, comments will be included in the next meeting.
