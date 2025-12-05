Edmonds Port Commission meeting agenda for Dec. 8, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

December 8, 2025

6:00pm

I. CALL TO ORDER

II. FLAG SALUTE

III. MISSION STATEMENT

The mission of the Port of Edmonds is to provide value to our community through economic development, marina and commercial operations, waterfront public access, and environmental stewardship.

IV. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

V. PUBLIC COMMENTS (Each comment shall generally be limited to 3 minutes or less and shall be limited to Port business)

VI. CONSENT AGENDA

A. Approval of November 10, 2025, Meeting Minutes

B. Approval of Payments

C. Contract #2025-525 YPTC

D. 2026 Marina Operations Rate: Adjustment for increased Sales Tax

VII. CITY OF EDMONDS AND WOODWAY REPORTS

VIII. POSSIBLE ACTION

A. Contract #2025-546 Marian Dacca

B. Contract #2023-444 Elevate Gov. Affairs

IX. INFORMATION

A. 3rd Quarter Financial Report

B. WPPA Annual Meeting Recap

X. EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR’S REPORT

XI. COMMISSIONER’S COMMENTS AND COMMITTEE REPORTS

XII. WORKSHOP

A. 2026 Commission Planning: Meetings, Elections, Committees, and Liaisons

XIII. EXECUTIVE SESSION

XIV. ADJOURNMENT

Please join the Port of Edmonds Commission Meeting in person at 471 Admiral Way or join us remotely via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/81811572321.

Comments can also be made by mail, or emailed to publiccomment@portofedmonds.gov any time prior to the meeting and they will be entered into the official public record. Comments submitted through email or mail on the day of the meeting must be received by 3pm for Monday meetings, and 8am for Tuesday meetings. If they miss the cut-off time, comments will be included in the next meeting.

— Sponsored by the Port of Edmonds