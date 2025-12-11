Edmonds School District High School Students of Month for November 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Edmonds-Woodway High



Isabel Soubeih

I am very involved in our music department at Edmonds Woodway. This year I was elected by my peers to be a student director, I play in jazz 1 and I am the French horn section leader. These roles show my leadership skills and how committed I am to keeping music alive in our schools. I am also a member of both tri-M and NHS, both of which are nationally recognized honor programs. Band has been such an important aspect in my high school life and now as a senior being able to give the younger classes that same feeling is something I am aiming to achieve in my leadership role. I hope that at the end of the school year I can look back and see that I have made a difference in at least one person’s high school experience.



Logan Cody

I truly enjoy coming to school at Edmonds-Woodway. I am able to be a leader and a good friend throughout the school and I am thankful to the teachers, the para-educators, friends, and community that allows me to always be myself.

Lynnwood High



Mars Schuyler

I am a senior at Lynnwood High School and I enjoy spending my after school time at Play Production, creating sets, being lead of the costume department and acting! I also love to assist in my school’s chef class as a TA where I help teach my peers to use proper safety techniques and how to better their cooking. Previously I was in the American Sign Language club and loved volunteering to help deaf individuals facing hard times and domestic violence. Later in life I plan to go into STEAM and study astrobiology, or biotechnology where I hope to help improve peoples lives and develop new technologies!



Elizabeth Noble

I believe I was selected as Student of the Month because of my dedication both in and out of the classroom. As captain of the girls’ wrestling team, I work hard to lead by example, supporting my teammates and helping teach new wrestlers the skills and confidence they need to succeed. I take pride in creating a positive and encouraging environment where everyone feels welcome to grow. Academically, earning CTE Student of the Month reflects my commitment to learning and my determination to excel in my career-focused courses. Altogether, my leadership, teamwork, and willingness to help others show my dedication to my school community and to becoming the best version of myself.

Mountlake Terrace High



Dua Ahmad

I’m honored to be selected as Student of the Month. I attribute my growth and accomplishments to my peers and teachers who have supported me. Leading three school clubs has been challenging but taught me the value of community and responsibility. This past summer, I completed two internships—one distributing meals to children from low-income families and another promoting teen mental-health awareness. I’m also currently a part of an editorial internship. I’ve volunteered multiple times at school, helping set up the art gallery or the holiday bazaar. I try my best to help those around me and provide motivation to others. More meaningful than any achievement, though, is the confidence I’ve gained through these experiences. In the future, I wish to pursue architecture at UW Seattle and hope to utilize my skills regarding leadership and teamwork in my college and later work life.



Lia Martins

I believe I was chosen as Student of the Month because I’ve challenged myself this year academically, personally, and creatively. I’m taking some of the hardest classes I’ve ever had, and while Chemistry has been especially tough, I’m proud to be passing and working hard to improve. Beyond academics, I’ve tried new experiences, like joining the cheer team, which was something completely new for me and has been both exciting and rewarding. I also make an effort to be kind, respectful, and supportive toward my peers and teachers, which I think creates a positive environment in school. Additionally, I’ve reached meaningful achievements in my art this year, which has been very fulfilling. Overall, I’m honored to be recognized as Student of the Month and grateful for this acknowledgment

Scriber Lake High



Jasper Rhodes

Meadowdale High



Tatyana Horne

I feel I have been selected as student of the month because of my dedication to my goals. Whether it is a small goal or one that requires more effort, I always follow through with it. I also believe that I have learned and grown a lot throughout the years at Meadowdale. I have gotten more involved with school events, volunteering, as well as clubs. With that, I think that it’s helped me find a balance between school life and my personal life, and has made the high school experience overall more fun.



AJ Suda

Edmonds Heights K12



Sloane Duncan

I am honored to be Edmonds Heights K12 student of the month. I love my school and the Edmonds School District as a whole. Before coming to Edmonds Heights, I struggled with learning disabilities and was not confident in an academic setting. I thought I wasn’t capable of college or even graduating high school on time. Now, thanks to amazing teachers and the supportive community at my school, I’m ASB Vice President, co-captain of a competitive robotics team, a Running Start student with a 4.0 GPA, and college-bound. In addition, this is my third year serving on the Superintendent’s Student Advisory Committee, and I have been a member of the Design Review Committee and School Naming Committee for the district’s new middle school. I am grateful for all the opportunities that I have had, and I’m excited for the future!



Abigail Acheson

As a full time running start student who is involved in many extracurricular activities, my senior year has been very busy but also incredibly fulfilling. This quarter, I have held two differing leadership positions: Outreach Coordinator for Edmonds Heights Thespian Troupe #7469 and Communications Officer for The Honors College at Shoreline Community College. Outside of schoolwork, I enjoy scrapbooking, volunteering, working part-time, dance, piano, and hanging out with friends. I’ve learned so much from these experiences and am very excited to continue working hard this year.

Edmonds eLearning Academy



Hallie Weeks

I tried to set a goal this year to be more focused on school than I was last year and I am glad that it has paid off this way! Last year when I first started Elearning I was honestly very nervous about how things would go since I was brand new and never experienced anything like Elearning before. But now looking back on it, I had nothing to worry about. Everyone at Elearning is amazing and I wouldn’t be here today without the help and connections of all of my teachers who have helped me more than they know, along with my family always being very supportive of me.