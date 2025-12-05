Edmonds Waterfront Center hosts holiday play date and festive treats Dec. 12 at CommonGrounds Café

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Edmonds Waterfront Center (EWC) invites families to join a joyful holiday-themed Play Date from 3-4:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 12, in Community Room A. This free event offers an afternoon of creativity and connection, featuring cookie decorating and fun art projects designed for children and their guardians to enjoy together. Guardians are kindly asked to remain with their child during activities.

To make the day even sweeter, CommonGrounds Café will offer a special seasonal menu, including house-made hot chocolate with marshmallows, peppermint steamers, apple cider (steamed or cold), and a decadent affogato with Lopez Island ice cream and espresso. Prices range from $3 to $7.

“This event is all about creating warm holiday memories for families in our community,” said Robin Ullman of the Edmonds Waterfront Center. “We’re excited to pair creative activities with cozy treats from CommonGrounds.”

Event Details:

What: Play Date at the EWC – Cookie Decorating & Art Projects

When: 3-4:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 12

Where: Edmonds Waterfront Center, Community Room A

Cost: Free

For more information, email Ali Jewell at commongrounds@edmondswaterfrontcenter.org.