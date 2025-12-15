Edward Jones financial advisor earns CFP Certification

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Edward Jones Financial Advisor Timothy Schell has attained his CFP® certification — the standard in financial planning –and has been authorized by CFP Board to use the Certified Financial Planner™ and CFP® certification marks. Schell has worked at Edward Jones since 2021 and is responsible for serving high-net worth families and small businesses with comprehensive financial planning.

According to a news release, the CFP® marks identify those individuals who have met the rigorous experience and ethical requirements of the CFP Board, including having successfully completed financial planning coursework at an accredited college or university and passed the six-hour comprehensive CFP® certification exam. The exam covers the following areas: professional conduct and regulations, general principles of financial planning, risk management and insurance planning, investment planning, tax planning, retirement savings and income planning, estate planning and psychology of financial planning.

CFP® professionals commit to the CFP Board to act as a fiduciary, which means acting in the best interests of the client at all times when providing financial advice. They also commit to upholding the CFP Board’s Code of Ethics and Professional Responsibility, Rules of Conduct and Financial Planning Practice Standards.

The CFP Board is the professional body for personal financial planners in the U.S. It consists of two affiliated organizations focused on advancing the financial planning profession for the public’s benefit. The CFP Board of Standards sets and upholds standards for financial planning and administers the Certified Financial Planner™ certification. CFP® certification is held by nearly 100,000 people in the U.S.

The CFP Board Center for Financial Planning addresses diversity and workforce development challenges and conducts and publishes research that adds to the financial planning profession’s body of knowledge. To learn more, visit www.CFP.net.