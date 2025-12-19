EWHS Jazz I selected to perform in 2026 Hot Java Cool Jazz concert

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Edmonds-Woodway High School Jazz Ensemble I has been to be selected for 2026 Starbucks Hot Java Cool Jazz concert, EWHS Jazz Band Director Jake Bergevin announced Thursday.

The concert will be March 27 at the historic Paramount Theater in downtown Seattle.

“This special concert is the highlight of the year for music students,” Bergevin said. It features five of the top Seattle-area public high school jazz bands. In addition to Edmonds-Woodway, those selected include bands from Mount Si, Decatur, Garfield and Roosevelt High Schools

EWHS Jazz Ensemble I – 2025-26

Reeds

Addisyn Johnson – alto

Bryan Emmanuel-Abuba – alto

Logan Ignatenko – tenor

Evan Bortz – tenor

Aika Wadud – tenor /violin

Lily Olsen – alto/bari sax

Luca Hume – bari sax

Trombones

Harry Tran

Tetsu Wadud

Arianna Dillow

Robert Hiramoto

Arden Reilly

Trumpets

Colin Johnson

Gavin Bunbury

Rhett Nickle

Mathilda Hummel

Cassie Garrett

Isabel Soubeih

Rhythm

Piano – Oren Kaushansky

Piano – Dan Nguyen

Guitar – Mateo Mahoney

Bass – Jonathan Badier

Bass – Boris Kuzmanov

Drums – Max Fenwick

Drums – Kody Stoulil

Drums – Isaiah Shultz