EWHS Jazz I selected to perform in 2026 Hot Java Cool Jazz concert

The Edmonds-Woodway High School Jazz Ensemble I has been to be selected for 2026 Starbucks Hot Java Cool Jazz concert, EWHS Jazz Band Director Jake Bergevin announced Thursday.
The concert will be March 27 at the historic Paramount Theater in downtown Seattle.
“This special concert is the highlight of the year for music students,” Bergevin said. It features five of the top Seattle-area public high school jazz bands. In addition to Edmonds-Woodway, those selected include bands from Mount Si, Decatur, Garfield and Roosevelt High Schools
EWHS Jazz Ensemble I – 2025-26
Reeds
Addisyn Johnson – alto
Bryan Emmanuel-Abuba – alto
Logan Ignatenko – tenor
Evan Bortz – tenor
Aika Wadud – tenor /violin
Lily Olsen – alto/bari sax
Luca Hume – bari sax
Trombones
Harry Tran
Tetsu Wadud
Arianna Dillow
Robert Hiramoto
Arden Reilly
Trumpets
Colin Johnson
Gavin Bunbury
Rhett Nickle
Mathilda Hummel
Cassie Garrett
Isabel Soubeih
Rhythm
Piano – Oren Kaushansky
Piano – Dan Nguyen
Guitar – Mateo Mahoney
Bass – Jonathan Badier
Bass – Boris Kuzmanov
Drums – Max Fenwick
Drums – Kody Stoulil
Drums – Isaiah Shultz
