Fall Students of the Quarter honored at Sno-Isle Tech Skills Center

Two Edmonds School District students have been named Fall Students of the Quarter at Sno-Isle Tech Skills Center . Each was selected by their instructors for strong communication, attendance, integrity, organization and self-motivation.

Jaxson Swallow, Lynnwood High School for the Construction Trades program

Citlalli Mendez-Castro, Meadowdale High School for the Early Childhood Education – Pathfinder program

Sno-Isle Tech serves high school students across Snohomish and Island counties, offering advanced, hands-on career and technical programs not available at every high school. Students gain opportunities in fields such as health sciences, engineering, trades and technology.