Final show of EWHS Music Winter Benefit Concert Series Dec. 16

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The third of three evenings of music is scheduled Dec. 16 for the Winter Benefit Concert Series hosted by the Edmonds-Woodway High School (EWHS) Music Program.

This year’s theme, “Give the Gift of Music,” celebrates the joy, connection and creativity that music brings to the community, according to a news release from EWHS Music Boosters. Through these concerts, the EWHS Music Boosters aim to raise $10,000 to support key elements of the music program including sectional coaching with professional musicians and ensemble travel to festivals and adjudications.

There is a suggested donation of $5 per person at the door for the remaining show at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 16 in the EWHS Great Hall, located at 7600 212th St. S.W.

For more information, visit the EWHS Music website at ewhsmusic.com.