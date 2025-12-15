Glenda Krull installed as 2026 president of Snohomish County-Camano Association of Realtors

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Edmonds resident Glenda Krull, a broker with Windermere Real Estate/M2, LLC, has been installed as the 2026 President of the Snohomish County-Camano Association of Realtors (SCCAR).

Krull was formally installed during the association’s annual banquet Friday, Dec. 12. She brings decades of real estate experience and long-standing involvement in professional and community leadership to the role.

As president, Krull will lead the association’s efforts in supporting Realtors, upholding professional standards, expanding education and advocating on issues affecting homeownership and local communities throughout Snohomish County and Camano Island.

“I’m grateful for the confidence placed in me by our members,” Krull said. “SCCAR exists to support Realtors so they can better serve their clients and communities, and I’m looking forward to that work in 2026.”

The Snohomish County-Camano Association of Realtors represents real estate professionals throughout Snohomish County and Camano Island, providing education, advocacy and resources that promote ethical real estate practices.