‘Goblin Mode’ with author McKayla Coyle explores comfort and imperfection Jan. 6

Sno-Isle Libraries invites the community to a virtual evening of humor, creativity and self-acceptance with local author McKayla Coyle during Going Goblin Mode, an online program taking place Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Coyle will share tips and insights on embracing imperfection and finding joy in everyday life through dressing, decorating, foraging and crafting. Her goblin-inspired approach encourages people to get cozy, lean into their quirks, and let go of unrealistic expectations.

The event will be online and recorded for later viewing on the Sno-Isle Libraries YouTube channel, where it will remain available indefinitely. Funding for the program is provided by the Sno-Isle Libraries Foundation.

Registration is required for each device to receive a reminder email with the Zoom link 24 hours before the event. Those who register less than 24 hours in advance will receive the Zoom link in their confirmation email.

Event details

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026

Time: 5:30–6:30 p.m.

Location: Online

Join the webinar:

sno-isle-org.zoom.us/j/81989497836?pwd=KQSPOaAvzqgiaobEOL61StENvZmj2j.1

Webinar ID: 819 8949 7836

Passcode: 508334

Phone access:

+1 253 205 0468

+1 253 215 8782 (Tacoma)

+1 360 209 5623

To request a sign language interpreter, complete the online request form or contact your local library at least two weeks before the event. Interpreter services are provided based on availability.