Happy holidays from your trusted news source

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
Season’s greetings from all of us at the My Neighborhood News Group — My Edmonds News, My MLT News and My Lynnwood News.
Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
Season’s greetings from all of us at the My Neighborhood News Group — My Edmonds News, My MLT News and My Lynnwood News.
Subscribe to the FREE My Edmonds News Daily Newsletter
We will never send spam or annoying emails. Unsubscribe anytime.
Hi, Great Video and Thank you to all of you very pleasant people. Larry, I love the festive decorations and your outfit. This video made me happy and made me smile. I know you all work very hard and it is appreciated. Hi to the kitty too. Happy Holidays to you all and I too hope for a let’s say more pleasant and friendly 2026. Love from Deborah Arthur.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.