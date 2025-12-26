Head of WA Department of Commerce is leaving

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Joe Nguyen is stepping down as director of Washington state’s Department of Commerce and is expected to be named the next leader of the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber.

Nguyen told Commerce employees on Tuesday that he is leaving but didn’t disclose his new job. He said he didn’t anticipate taking off “until sometime in January.”

“Although I can’t tell you where I’m going just yet, I will be working in Seattle, closer to home,” he wrote in an agencywide email. “Sometimes opportunity knocks, even when you haven’t invited anyone to your door. Recently I was offered an opportunity outside of Commerce that I have accepted because it was the right thing to do for my family.”

The chamber, an independent business organization with 2,600 members, plans an announcement Monday concerning its chief executive officer position. A spokesperson declined further comment.

Rumors of Nguyen’s selection had begun circulating online and among business lobbyists in recent days. Nguyen did not return multiple phone calls for comment.

The job has been open since Rachel Smith left as the organization’s president and CEO to become president of the Washington Roundtable.

Nguyen, a White Center Democrat, was in his second term in the state Senate representing the 34th Legislative District when Gov. Bob Ferguson named him to the high-ranking post. He is the first member of Ferguson’s executive cabinet to quit, though others have retired.

Nguyen led an agency with a $7.9 billion budget and that administers more than 100 programs in the areas of housing, energy, community and economic development, local government and business services. One of its largest portfolios is promoting development of affordable housing, a top priority of Ferguson’s.

In his email to employees, Nguyen wrote he was “honored” that Ferguson “put his faith in me nearly a year ago and I thank him for that trust.” He said he did not know if Ferguson would install an interim leader or hire a new director right away.

In a statement, Ferguson praised the outgoing director and didn’t say how he plans to replace him.

“I spoke with Joe, and it’s clear he received an offer he couldn’t refuse,” Ferguson said. “I deeply appreciate Joe’s work this past year. Joe always has an open invitation to join my administration in the future.”

