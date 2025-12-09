Help wanted: Assurance Senior Associate in Edmonds

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Assurance Senior Associate – Edmonds, WA

Join Eide Bailly as an Assurance Senior Associate (Real Estate and Asset Management) in our Edmonds, WA office! In this hybrid role, you’ll lead client meetings, perform audits and reviews, manage engagement phases, analyze financial statements, and help train staff. We’re looking for candidates with a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting, 2-4 years of audit experience, and a CPA license (or progress toward one). Strong communication skills, proficiency in Microsoft Office, and a willingness to travel are essential. We offer a competitive salary ($90,000–$110,000), comprehensive benefits, and a supportive culture focused on integrity, authenticity, and career growth. Candidates must be authorized to work in the U.S. without visa sponsorship. Eide Bailly is committed to equal opportunity and fostering a culture of authenticity and career advancement. Apply online here or contact Brittany Laws, Sr. Talent Acquisition Specialist blaws@eidebailly.com

— Sponsored by Eide Bailly