High school sports roundup: Dec. 1, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Girls Basketball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Marysville Pilchuck 60-9

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks led 47-2 at halftime and then coasted to a 60-9 win in their season opener against the Marysville Pilchuck Tomahawks. Senior Jordan Wagner made four 3-point shots and led the Hawks with 14 points, all in the first half.

Scoring by quarter:

Marysville Pilchuck 2 – 0- 1- 6

Mountlake Terrace 24-23-8- 5

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring totals:

Jordan Wagner 14, Jaliyah Dyson 12, Jordyn Stokes 8, Makenna Davidson 6, Brooklyn Marino 6, Mia Sledge 5, May-Lynh Jacobson 2, Abigail Mattens 2, Sadie Parker 2, Abigail Schmicker 2, Iman Kaifa 1

Marysville Pilchuck individual scoring totals:

Jaiven Harper 4, Ashlee Cervantes Nieblas 2, Mone’t Clemens 2, Makayla Whitson 1

Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-0; Marysville Pilchuck 0-1

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Jackson; Wednesday, Dec. 3; 7:15 p.m.

Lake Stevens defeated Meadowdale 51-46

Scoring by quarter:

Meadowdale 6-12-14-14

Lake Stevens 14- 9-15-13

Lake Stevens individual scoring:

Noelani Tupua 20, Autumn Swobody 11, Tessa Anastasi 8, Keira Tupua 7, Kendel Kuehl 2, Dara Olotu 2, Rosie Gasaway 1

Meadowdale individual scoring:

Lexi Zardis 14, Mia Brockmeyer 9, Quinn Gannon 8, Hannah Keeney 5, Kaya Powell 4, Kylie Richards 3, Lisa Sonko 3

Records: Lake Stevens 1-0; Meadowdale 0-1

Meadowdale next game: vs Kamiak; Wednesday, Dec. 3; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Kamiak defeated Lynnwood 71-37

No details reported

Records: Kamiak 1-0; Lynnwood 0-1

Lynnwood next game: vs Mariner; Wednesday, Dec. 3; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School