High school sports roundup: Dec. 1, 2025

Girls Basketball
Mountlake Terrace defeated Marysville Pilchuck 60-9
The Mountlake Terrace Hawks led 47-2 at halftime and then coasted to a 60-9 win in their season opener against the Marysville Pilchuck Tomahawks. Senior Jordan Wagner made four 3-point shots and led the Hawks with 14 points, all in the first half.
Scoring by quarter:
Marysville Pilchuck 2 – 0- 1- 6
Mountlake Terrace 24-23-8- 5
Mountlake Terrace individual scoring totals:
Jordan Wagner 14, Jaliyah Dyson 12, Jordyn Stokes 8, Makenna Davidson 6, Brooklyn Marino 6, Mia Sledge 5, May-Lynh Jacobson 2, Abigail Mattens 2, Sadie Parker 2, Abigail Schmicker 2, Iman Kaifa 1
Marysville Pilchuck individual scoring totals:
Jaiven Harper 4, Ashlee Cervantes Nieblas 2, Mone’t Clemens 2, Makayla Whitson 1
Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-0; Marysville Pilchuck 0-1
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Jackson; Wednesday, Dec. 3; 7:15 p.m.
Lake Stevens defeated Meadowdale 51-46
Scoring by quarter:
Meadowdale 6-12-14-14
Lake Stevens 14- 9-15-13
Lake Stevens individual scoring:
Noelani Tupua 20, Autumn Swobody 11, Tessa Anastasi 8, Keira Tupua 7, Kendel Kuehl 2, Dara Olotu 2, Rosie Gasaway 1
Meadowdale individual scoring:
Lexi Zardis 14, Mia Brockmeyer 9, Quinn Gannon 8, Hannah Keeney 5, Kaya Powell 4, Kylie Richards 3, Lisa Sonko 3
Records: Lake Stevens 1-0; Meadowdale 0-1
Meadowdale next game: vs Kamiak; Wednesday, Dec. 3; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
Kamiak defeated Lynnwood 71-37
No details reported
Records: Kamiak 1-0; Lynnwood 0-1
Lynnwood next game: vs Mariner; Wednesday, Dec. 3; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
