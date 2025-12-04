High school sports roundup: Dec 2 — Meadowdale breaks school record for largest margin of victory

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Boys Basketball

Meadowdale defeated Cascade 81-27

The Meadowdale Mavericks jumped out to a 38-6 first-quarter lead on the way to a 81-27 victory over the Cascade Bruins in their basketball season opener. Senior Noah Million led the Mavericks with 22 points. Khalil Botley (16), Nolan Lee (11) and Orion Ezeonwuka (10) all finished with double-digit points. Marley Miller finished with seven points, and led the team in both assists (8) and rebounds (9).

The Mavericks also set a new school record as the 54 point win is the largest win margin in school history, breaking the previous record of 53 that was set when Meadowdale defeated Shorewood 84-31 on Feb. 7, 2007.

Scoring by quarter: Final

Cascade 6- 13- 6- 2 27

Meadowdale 38-10-21-12 81

Meadowdale individual scorers:

Noah Million 22, Khalil Botley 16, Nolan Lee 11, Orion Ezeonwuka 10, Marley Miller 7, Hassan Motley 7, Parker Elliott 4, Richard Jones Jr. 2, Yoni Minassie 2

Cascade individual scorers:

Kenny Rasmussen 7, Shane Walker 7, Nick Yates 6, Ephraim Hazeley 3, Damien Anderson 2, Brody Wells 2

Records: Meadowdale 1-0; Cascade 0-1

Meadowdale next game: vs Jackson; Friday, Dec. 5; 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Edmonds-Woodway defeated West Seattle 71-45

Junior Grant Williams scored a game-high 27 points as the 3A state runner-up Edmonds-Woodway Warriors kicked off the the new season with a 71-45 home win over West Seattle.

Edmonds-Woodway top scorers:

Grant Williams 27, D.J. Karl 10, Andreas Simonsen 10

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 1-0; West Seattle 0-1

Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Oak Harbor; Friday, Dec. 5; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Everett defeated Mountlake Terrace 59-47

Everett top individual scorers:

Henry Selders 14, Noah Owens 13, Michael Selders 12, Gemini Jones 12

Mountlake Terrace top individual scorer:

Anthony Fuentes 21 (five 3-pointers)

Records: Everett 1-0; Mountlake Terrace 0-1

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Lynnwood; Saturday, Dec. 6; 8 p.m.

Granite Falls defeated Lynnwood 47-40

Granite Falls erased a four-point deficit by scoring the game’s final 11 points to defeat Lynnwood in a non-conference season opener for both teams.

Granite Falls top individual scorers:

Beau Everson 17, Jaxx Goldsmith 16

Lynnwood top individual scorer:

Hosny El-Aarag 12

Records: Granite Falls 1-0; Lynnwood 0-1

Lynnwood next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Saturday, Dec. 6; 8 p.m. at Lynnwood High School