Saturday, December 20, 2025
HomeSportsHigh school sports roundup for Dec. 19, 2025
Sports

High school sports roundup for Dec. 19, 2025

By
Steve Willits

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Boys Basketball

Meadowdale defeated Mountlake Terrace 57-55

Meadowdale sophomore Hasaan Motley (4) shoots over Terrace senior Jordan Wilson (21) on Friday, Dec. 19, at Mountlake Terrace High School. (Photos by Andrew Robinson)
Hawks sophomores Anthony Fuentes (21) and Chase Fleishman (41) challenge a shot by Mavs senior Noah Million (1).
Meadowdale senior Yoni Minassie (0) knocks the ball loose from Terrace sophomore Jaxon Jamison (15).
Terrace senior Jordan Wilson (21) pulls up for a jumper.
Meadowdale junior Marley Miller (23) kicks the ball to the corner.
Meadowdale senior Orion Ezeonwuka (25) looks to score against Terrace sophomore Oliver Shaw-Jones (35).
Meadowdale senior Khalil Botley (10) launches a 3 over Terrace sophomore Alex Mkrtychyan (13), starting a four-point play.
The Terrace team secures a loose ball, resulting in a jump ball prior to Meadowdale’s timeout attempt.
Hawks freshman Tyree Connor (11) drives against Mavericks senior Marley Miller (23).
Terrace sophomore Oliver Shaw-Jones (35) shoots over Meadowdale sophomore Parker Elliot (20).

The Meadowdale Mavericks overcame a nine-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat the Mountlake Terrace Hawks, 57-55. Khalil Botley shot 5 for 6 from the field including 3 of 4 from the 3-point line, leading the Mavericks with 20 points.

Scoring by quarter Total
Meadowdale 13- 9-16-19 57
Mountlake Terrace 10-15-13-17 55

Meadowdale individual scoring totals:
Khalil Botley 20, Noah Million 13, Nolan Lee 9, Marley Miller 6, Orion Ezeonwuka 3, Richard Jones Jr. 3, Hassan Motley 3

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring totals:
Anthony Fuentes 15, Tyree Connor 12, Jordan Wilson 10, Jackson Wallis 8, Alex Mkrtychyan 4, Oliver Shaw-Jones 4, Luke Stone 2

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 2-0, 6-1; Mountlake Terrace 1-2, 1-5
Meadowdale next game: at Everett; Monday, Dec. 22; 7:15 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Kentwood; Saturday, Dec. 20; 4:30 p.m. at Tahoma High School

Archbishop Murphy defeated Lynnwood 66-55
No details reported

Records (league and overall): Arcbishop Murphy 1-2, 2-2; Lynnwood 0-4, 1-6
Lynnwood next game: vs Cascade; Monday, Dec. 22; 5:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Stanwood 59-46
Click here to read story

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 6-0; Stanwood 1-5
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Bishop Blanchet; Saturday, Dec. 20; 3:45 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Girls Basketball

Meadowdale defeated Mountlake Terrace 65-20

Meadowdale junior Lexi Zardis (12) drives past Mountlake Terrace sophomore Mia Sledge (10) on Friday, Dec. 19, at Mountlake Terrace High School. (Photos by Andrew Robinson)
Meadowdale senior Mia Brockmeyer (11) puts up a shot over Mountlake Terrace senior Iman Kaifa (21).
Meadowdale defenders, led by sophomore Hannah Keeney (23), converge on Mountlake Terrace sophomore Mia Sledge (10).
Mountlake Terrace senior Sadie Parker (5) passes the ball across the court.
Mountlake Terrace sophomore Mia Sledge (10) drives between Mavericks defenders Lexi Zardis (12) and Mia Brockmeyer (11).
Mountlake Terrace sophomore May-Lynh Jacobson (3) surveys the floor after receiving the inbound from senior Jordan Wagner (12).
Hawks senior Jordan Wagner (12) shoots over Mavericks senior Mia Brockmeyer (11).
Meadowdale junior Lisa Sonko (10) lays it up.
Mavericks sophomore Charlotte Finnell (2) floats a shot over Hawks junior Abigail Schmicker (2).
Hawks sophomore Jaliyah Dyson (0) attacks the paint against Mavericks senior Kylie Richards (4).

Scoring by quarter: Total
Meadowdale 23-21-17-4 65
Mountlake Terrace 2 -11- 5- 2 20

Meadowdale individual scoring:
Mia Brockmeyer 23, Lexi Zardis 17, Quinn Gannon 6, Kylie Richards 6, Hannah Keeney 4, Lisa Sonko 4, Kaya Powell 3, Charlotte Finnell 2

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring:
Jaliyah Dyson 4, Mia Sledge 4, Jordyn Stokes 4, May-Lynh Jacobson 3, Makenna Davidson 2, Jordan Wagner 2, Iman Kaifa 1

Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 2-0, 4-2; Mountlake Terrace 1-2, 4-4
Meadowdale next game: at Bothell; Monday, Dec. 22; 1:30 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs North Creek; Monday, Dec. 22; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Marysville Pilchuck 53-26

Edmonds-Woodway individual scoring:
Sloane Franks 19, Finley Wichers 9, Audrey Rothmier 8, Amelia Faber 5, Amara Leckie 4, Amelia Miller 4, Janie Hanson 2, Lillian Wartelle 2

Additional Edmonds-Woodway stat leaders:
Steals: Janie Hanson 7
Rebounds: Amara Leckie 7
Assists: Amara Leckie 5

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 7-1; Marysville-Pllchuck 0-8
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Bellingham; Monday, Dec. 22; 3 p.m.

Archbishop Murphy defeated Lynnwood 81-14
No details reported

Records (league and overall): Archbishop Murphy 4-0, 5-2; Lynnwood 0-4, 1-7
Lynnwood next game: at Mariner; Monday, Dec. 22; 7:15 p.m.

 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.

Upcoming Events

View Calendar

© Copyright 2025 | All rights reserved by My Edmonds News

Website by Web Publisher PRO