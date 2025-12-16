Historic flooding causes critical blood shortage across western Washington

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Historic flooding from an ongoing atmospheric river has forced the cancellation of more than 430 potential blood donations since Thursday of last week, creating a severe blood supply shortfall across the region, according to Bloodworks Northwest.

The flooding led to the evacuation of Bloodworks Northwest’s Renton Lab and Renton Donor Center following a Green River levee breach Monday. As a result, supplies of Type O negative blood have dropped to emergency low levels at a time when donations traditionally decline during the busy holiday season.

Bloodworks Northwest said in a press release that donors of all blood types are urgently needed to ensure local hospitals can continue caring for cancer patients, trauma victims and premature babies. Community members who can safely travel are encouraged to schedule a blood donation appointment as soon as possible.

Same-day appointments are available at bloodworksnw.org or by calling 1-800-398-7888. Residents can also text BWAPP to 999-777 to download the Bloodworks app and book an appointment.