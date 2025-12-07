Holidays hit high gear in downtown Edmonds

With mild temperatures, Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror and less than three weeks to go till Christmas, downtown Edmonds is turning its full attention to the upcoming holiday. Shop windows are filled with festive displays, shoppers are packing the sidewalks, the Edmonds Holiday Market is in full swing, and the holiday trolley is rolling up and down the streets with Santa firmly aboard to the delight of young riders.
If you missed it on Saturday, take heart. Both the holiday market and the trolley will run for the next two weekends, and Santa promises to be on hand.
