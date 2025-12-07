Saturday, December 6, 2025
Holidays hit high gear in downtown Edmonds

By
Larry Vogel

Darren Austin places a wreath on his home, the historic Bassett House at 729 Main St. (Photos by Larry Vogel)
The snowman family greets passersby at 555 Main St., the classic Victorian home at 6th and Main.
Lights adorn the Cedar Dreams Fountain at 5th and Main.
Shoppers check out the wreaths at the holiday market.
Lovers of classic cinema mark your calendars for a full screen presentation at the Edmonds Theater of arguably the greatest holiday movie ever, Frank Capra’s It’s a Wonderful Life.
Riders line up for the Holiday Trolley.
Festive window displays and store interiors abound.

Richard Taylor, “Mr. Edmonds Christmas,” took over as conductor on the Holiday Trolley, greeting riders and showing them to their seats.
Once aboard the trolley, children of all ages could get some one-on-one face time with Santa himself.
The Holiday Trolley makes a stop at 5th and Main.
The Edmonds Holiday Market was packed with shoppers looking for the perfect gift.
A few steps away from the market, Edmonds Floretum Garden Club members were conducting their annual wreath sale on Sunset Avenue. All decor is handmade by club members. According to Floretum president Diane Buckshnis, by mid-afternoon the club had raised more than $1,200 to support its scholarship program and other club activities. Club members pictured (L-R): Diane Buckshnis, Janice Carr and Patti Greene.
The display in front of the Red Barn at 5th and Maple was a popular backdrop for photos.
Edmonds Historical Museum volunteer and retired firefighter Greg Jorgenson is spearheading the raffle for this classic pedal fire truck, guaranteed to be a child’s holiday gift to remember forever. Raffle tickets are $2 each and going fast.

With mild temperatures, Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror and less than three weeks to go till Christmas, downtown Edmonds is turning its full attention to the upcoming holiday. Shop windows are filled with festive displays, shoppers are packing the sidewalks, the Edmonds Holiday Market is in full swing, and the holiday trolley is rolling up and down the streets with Santa firmly aboard to the delight of young riders.

If you missed it on Saturday, take heart. Both the holiday market and the trolley will run for the next two weekends, and Santa promises to be on hand.

