Hop on Edmonds Holiday Trolley for next three Saturdays

Join Emily the Elf for a ride on Edmonds’ Holiday Trolley returning this Saturday, Dec. 6 and continuing for the next two Saturdays — just in time for holiday shopping.

On Dec. 6, there will be a special appearance by the Edmonds King of Christmas, Richard Taylor Jr., who will be spreading cheer and sharing fun facts about Edmonds.

You can catch a ride from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on three Saturdays — Dec 6, 13 and 20.

The trolley makes six stops, and here’s where you can hop on:

1. HERO Ace Hardware

2. Pear Tree Consignment

3. Hazel Miller Plaza

4. Slate Salon and Spa

5. Thai Cottage

6. Calypso

7. Cascadia Art Museum

The Holiday Trolley is brought to you by Ed!, the Edmonds Downtown Alliance, and local business sponsors.

For more information, contact the Edmonds Downtown Alliance at hello@edmondsdowntown.org, or visit Holiday Trolley — Edmonds Holidays.