In Days Gone By: The Mello-Aires still going strong after 67 years

Sixty-seven years ago, in the 1957-58 school year, members of the Edmonds High School

Bel Canto choir were chosen to form a new choral group appropriately named the

Mello-Aires. The name was a blending of “Mello” (for mellow, smooth sounds) and “Aires”

(suggesting harmony, air and bright performance)

Ten years later, in 1967, when Woodway High School opened, their top choral

ensemble was known as Neophonics. When the two schools merged in 1991, the

groups combined and chose to stay with the Mello-Aires name.

For more than a half century, each year’s Mello-Aires have entertained at numerous events bringing joy and delight to their listening audiences.

The Mello-Aires have performed for the Jazz Education Network Conference (2020), American Choral Directors and Washington Music Education Association conferences in 2018. They received the Downbeat Magazine Large Vocal Jazz Ensemble Award in 2019 and put out an album in 2018.

Since 2009 they’ve focused on jazz, with plenty of jazzy holiday music ready for caroling

performances.

When Mello-Aires are performing a jazz concert, the group of 12 to 18 singers

have individual microphones and are accompanied by fellow student musicians.

Under the direction of Charlotte Reese, their 2025 holiday season performances are performed a cappella and are filled with jazzy holiday music and Christmas carols.

If you are intrigued by their history and interested in seeing and hearing this excellent group of talented Edmonds-Woodway high school students perform, you are invited to attend a concert on Thursday, Dec. 18 in the Edmonds Library’s Community Room from 4-5 p.m. Light holiday refreshments will be available. The concert will benefit the Friends of the Edmonds Library. There is no entrance fee, but donations to help the Friends of the Edmonds Library will be gladly accepted.