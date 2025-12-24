Letter to the editor: Shame on CBS

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Editor:

I grew up loving CBS News and especially 60 minutes. I especially loved Mike Wallace and how he would take on stories that others would not and how he did hard-hitting interviews with the sole aim of finding the truth. I was already interested in journalism when Mike started on 60 minutes in 1968. I worked on my school paper, the Lincoln Totem, for three years and when I graduated in 1969 and went to the University of Washington I decided major in Communications. CBS was my go-to news network across the board but truthfully all the mainstream news networks were great then. How times have changed. With all the major networks and most newspapers now owned by giant corporations, they tend to think first about their bottom lines.

The focus at CBS became clear recently with their handling of Stephen Colbert and the upcoming cancellation of his popular show. Now just this weekend CBS Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss pulled a story just before air time called “Inside CECOT” that was to portray the conditions and treatment of people deported to El Salvador by the Trump administration. The Trump administration was offered the chance to comment on the story but refused to do so. Weiss said she pulled the story because because of lack of balanced reporting. The administration was given the opportunity to provide this balance but declined, thus providing Weiss with an excuse to pull the story. Shame on CBS for kowtowing to political pressure.

Bill Oliver

Edmonds