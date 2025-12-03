Letter to the editor: Still no plan for Edmonds

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Editor:

After 59% of Edmonds voters rejected Prop 1, many expected the City to pause, reassess and build a credible financial plan. Instead, the City Council just doubled the utility tax from 10% to 20% last night — and Council President Tibbott has already directed the City Attorney to begin preparing the next levy for 2026!

That means voters said no, and City Hall’s response was: raise taxes anyway and start planning the next one.

This isn’t sustainable. A small shop paying ~$1,500/month in utilities will now pay $1,800 more per year; restaurants and retailers will see $3,000–$4,000+, with costs pushed through NNN leases across Highway 99, Westgate, and downtown. It could be that some favorite restaurants, coffee shops, salons, don’t survive.

The levy failed because there was no plan — and there is still no plan: no KPIs, no economic development strategy, no citizen oversight, and no transparent modeling.

After November, residents and businesses should demand four immediate actions:

Repeal the utility tax ordinance.

Establish the Citizens Financial Advisory Committee

Delay any discussion of another 2026 levy until credible reforms are in place.

Conduct proper due diligence on the alternative budget presented by Keep Edmonds Affordable.

This isn’t about rejecting revenue. It’s about the City ignoring why the levy failed: no plan, no KPIs, no economic development strategy, and no citizen financial advisory committee — all still missing. Check out this Reader View: A proposed 2026 budget that protects services and taxpayers.

Edmonds needs accountability and a plan — not another tax increase that makes the city more expensive for businesses and residents.

Lee Reeves

Edmonds