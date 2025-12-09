Letter to the editor: What is the utility tax rate?

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Editor:

Another resident has pointed out to me that it’s not at all clear what the council approved utility rates are!

Here is Council President Tibbott’s motion:

“I would like to make a motion that we adopt this ordinance that’s in our packet with the 10% increases in section F, section H and section I.”

There were no amounts in the ordinance. There were only blanks (highlighted in yellow) to be filled in. Ten percent increases in what? The council didn’t decide on any tax percentages in the ordinance.

Additionally, the adopted ordinance struck out the Solid Waste Haulers tax. Should all residents look forward to refunds of 6% on our utility bills as of Dec. 2, 2025?

Here is a portion of the ordinance that was in the council packet:

What did the council approve? What is the tax rate on water, sewer and solid waste?

Ann Christiansen

Edmonds