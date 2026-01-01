Light rail service to be suspended between Capitol Hill and Stadium stations from 11 p.m. Jan. 2 until start of service Jan. 5 

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Buses will replace Sound Transit 1 Line trains between Capitol Hill and Stadium stations between 11 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 2 and start of service Monday, Jan. 5, to accommodate the installation of advanced signaling in the Downtown Seattle Transit Tunnel. Passengers should plan ahead and expect around 30 minutes of increased travel time, Sound Transit said.

During the work, 1 Line trains will continue operating every 15 minutes between Lynnwood and Capitol Hill and every 10-15 minutes between Stadium and Federal Way.