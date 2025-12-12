Mud Bay sets sights on record support for PNW animal shelters

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Independent pet retailer Mud Bay is working to generate its record holiday support for Pacific Northwest animal shelters with a goal of donating more than 30 tons of pet food this season.

Many shelters in the region continue to operate at or above capacity and face ongoing challenges in funding their community pet pantries. This holiday season, Mud Bay is committed to helping provide the food and supplies needed for pets awaiting adoption and for households in need of additional support. Mud Bay has cultivated strong partnerships with 65 animal welfare organizations, each paired with a Mud Bay store in its local community.

To support its partners, Mud Bay is running its Tons of Love campaign again, uniting Mud Bay customers and pet food manufacturing partners to deliver nutritious pet food directly to shelters. When customers purchase food for their own pets, participating manufacturers contribute matching donations to Tons of Love.

At the same time, Giving Trees are available now through Dec. 31 in all 64 Mud Bay locations in Washington and Oregon. Each tree includes donation tags from local shelters that list specific items needed for the animals they are caring for. Shoppers can select a tag, purchase the item at Mud Bay, and donate it directly to that partner organization.

To increase the impact, Mud Bay will match Giving Tree donations up to $30,000, which includes more than $1 million donated annually to shelters and rescues across the region.