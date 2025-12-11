Edmonds Center for the Arts selects interim executive director

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Edmonds Center for the Arts (ECA) has appointed Caitlin Pontrella of the Valtas Group as the interim executive director of Edmonds Center for the Arts. Her appointment follows former Executive Director Kathy Liu’s departure in November.

“Caitlin brings a remarkable blend of clarity, strategic insight and heart for community that aligns beautifully with ECA’s mission,” said ECA Associate Executive Director Lori Meagher. “I’m thrilled to welcome her to ECA’s leadership team and look forward to the impact we will create together in this next chapter of our work.”

Pontrella is seasoned interim CEO and nonprofit executive with extensive experience in guiding arts, culture, education, human services and community-based organizations through periods of transition and growth, according to an ECA announcement.