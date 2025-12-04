North Sound Church to present ‘Surviving the Holidays’ seminar Dec. 17

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

North Sound Church will present “Surviving the Holidays,” a one-evening seminar at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 17 at the North Sound Center, 201 4th Ave. N., Edmonds.

According to a church announcement, the seminar will offer “comfort, hope and practical support for anyone navigating grief during this time of year.” Dinner and child care are provided. Register here.

You can email info@northsoundchurch.com or call 425-776-9800 to learn more.