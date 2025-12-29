One woman dead, 12 displaced after Lynnwood apartment fire

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

South County firefighters responded to an apartment fire Sunday night that left one dead and 12 people displaced after the flames impacted eight units. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Snohomish County Fire Marshal’s Office with assistance from South County Fire.

At about 11:45 p.m. Sunday, South County firefighters arrived at the scene of a fire at a two-story apartment complex at the 16000 block of 44th Avenue West. in Lynnwood. Firefighters located one woman in her 30s who was dead on the first floor of the building. Firefighters also transported a man in his 30s to Swedish Hospital for smoke inhalation, according to a press release from South County Fire. No other injuries were reported.

The fire spread through eight units on the first and second floors, displacing 12 people, including children.

After arriving on scene six minutes after the initial call, South County upgraded the response to call for more help. More than 70 firefighters responded to the fire, including crews from the Everett, Mukilteo and Bothell fire departments. Icy conditions on the roof made fighting the fire challenging.

Support for those displaced has been organized through Support 7, a local group assisting first responders by supporting people in times of crisis. Learn more and donate here.

South County Fire encourages everyone to check their home’s smoke alarms, adding that replaceable batteries in smoke alarms should be changed once each year. All smoke alarms should be replaced after 10 years.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.