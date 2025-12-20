Poet’s Corner: This sheet of paper

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds Poetry Group.

This sheet of paper

1

This sheet of paper would be empty if it weren’t for a couple of graves that no one visits.

This sheet of paper would be empty if it weren’t for a couple of lovers reading the epitaphs on the graves that no one visits.

This sheet of paper would be empty if it weren’t for a couple of stray bullets that graze the heads of the pair of lovers who read the epitaphs on the graves that no one visits.

This sheet of paper.

Which came first, the sheet of paper, or the emptiness that fills it?

When did the sheet of paper find you? It was morning morrow.

I also believe in lies. This is perhaps, the great difference between poets and me.

Poets do not believe in lies except on occasions when they are stalked by a wolf or when they get their poems published.

Aenocyon Dirus.

I am not a poet or the son of poets. I am an orphan, the cold adopted me as a son. A voice.

Voice: Come and look at the things that…

2

If I am the only one who hears the voice, what am I?

A wolf. Old. A wolf spies on his offspring while they hunt.

The prey escapes them. Once again.

— My offspring will die of hunger, every prey escapes them. Winter will come and I will return to being what I… Was I born by my own will or was I created?

I also believe in lies. I wasn’t always like that. I began to love lies. When? It was morning morrow.

I can’t. I’m not. I don’t say poet. I say crow.

The neighborhood crows hate me because I inadvertently parked on top of the tasty rat crushed on the pavement they were devouring. They squawked blasphemies at me,

I know not because I speak crow,

but because I would be doing the same thing if I were a crow.

Parking my car on top of the rat is to interfere with the divine plan.

Or is it not written that birds do not sow

they neither reap nor toil for food,

for the heavenly Father feeds them;

aren’t you worth much more than two sparrows? I’ve seen crows swallow dead sparrows,

in this logic, a crow is worth more than two sparrows.

Yes, I believe in lies, but this simple fact of believing in the lie does not authorize me to spoil their rat delicacy. But.

3

I didn’t know there was a rat.

There is nothing heinous in what I did.

Can anybody find prior situations where I ruined another feast for the crows?

Is it written that parking over a dead rat is as bad as stealing candy from a child?

When I woke up this morning I was not thinking about screwing up the ravens meal. I just parked.

The voice has written: things will turn out to be, what they will turn out to be. Who am I to erase it?

For if it was written that I would park on top of the rat, why do the ravens make me the vessel of their wrath?

The voice has destroyed: things will turn out to be what they will turn out to be. Who is there to rebuild it?

— What do I say to the rat pups who witness how their mother is devoured?

It’s no surprise then to find my car upholstered in crow shit.

This sheet of paper would be empty if it weren’t for the rat crushed on the pavement.

This sheet of paper would be empty if it weren’t for the rat crushed on the pavement that the crows devoured.

This sheet of paper would be empty if it weren’t for the rat crushed on the pavement that the crows devoured and in their anger against me covered my car with shit.

These lines. This sheet. This one who writes.

4

In the first version, the one who writes these lines and the written lines are not the same entity.

True

the one who writes,

and the lines he writes, both came from the same egg, children of the same implosion. But they are like water and oil in a bottle.

Something binomial.

Somewhat two-headed. But never the same entity.

A glowing ember and a fire are the same entity. These lines and the one who writes them are not.

The poem is subject to the only law that remains. The law of mutation.

Today a poem is a hymn of freedom, tomorrow it is an instruction manual for oppression.

The poem is born, the poem copulates, the poem dies, and all by its own hand. The poet has nothing to do with this law.

Just as Khalil said that your children are not yours,

so the one who writes, must let the poem go,

or if the poem pleases,

well, let it throw itself into the abyss or let it grow old in some anthology.

5

If one day I write a poem I will tell the poem that it is the fruit of an unwanted pregnancy.

If one day I write a poem I will tell the poem that it is the fruit of an adultery.

If one day I write a poem I will tell the poem that it is the fruit of incest.

If one day I write a poem I will tell the poem that I regret not having aborted it.

Every poem must be given up for adoption.

Every poem should be treated as if it were the dark version of the one who wrote it. Even when the poem urinates beautiful lights.

Every poem is a small suicide. I see that you all want to ask me about my mother. My mother didn’t hear voices, my mother was the voice.

Every poem.

Every poem must be taught to become its own gravedigger: poem build your kingdom in the underworld!

Every poem.

Every poem will one day be the nemesis of the one who writes it,

the prophecy will be fulfilled: you will bite the hand that bore you, you will set fire to the paper and pencil where you were nourished.

6

A drop of water and a flood are the same. This line and the one who wrote it are not.

What is this thing you wrote? The poets asked me again.

Poem or story? They asked and looked at me as if they were a 10-year-old girl who looks at her first period. My answer has been that new wine is not put in old wineskins.

To help the poets, I have also suggested them lighting offerings to Janus so that he allows them to see and understand the two gates.

The gate of the beginning, and the gate of the endings,

The gate of the new things and the gate of the old things;

the one who writes leaves through the door of the end, the one who writes it is the old thing, what he wrote enters through the door of the beginning, it is the new thing. But sometimes.

And other times I wink at the poet’s wife who questioned what I wrote. Later, she will send me pictures of herself in text messages.

Let someone else dare to call these lines a poem.

I’m just a man who wants to be cold.

7

These lines and the one who writes them. The poem dies and reincarnates.

Re incarnation. I re incarnate. When I see a rose bush,

regardless of whether it’s ugly or beautiful, I want to swallow it. They told me that in my last life I was a cow, that’s why I want to swallow all of the rose bush. Ugly or beautiful.

Me, a cow in my other life?

Me, a cow in my other life!

I’m not surprised that something of an animal survives in me.

Aenocyon Dirus is uneasy because the prey escapes from her wolf children.

Aenocyon Dirus knows the story of Akela.

This will occur when the lead wolf is older and weaker.

— My offspring, from whom all prey escapes will not die of hunger. They’ll swallow me

and the original purpose of the day when this page was empty will be fulfilled. It will happen on the day of yesterday.

8

A year from now I will be celebrating what I am establishing today.

All I want is to be cold.

I was reading a novel and I lost it. I was 15 pages away from reaching the end.

15 pages is the same distance that a stone shot with a sling travels if there is no wind against the stone. I didn’t get to know the end of the novel.

I put it on the roof of my car.

I walk and drive the same road every day in the hope of finding the novel.

I had a lot of notes written on it. And many lies too.

They sell the novel in a nearby bookstore. So what?

I’m not going to buy it again to finish reading it. I tell everyone that I will leave without knowing the conclusion. I’ve been told to look for it in the public library. Nope!

Some generous souls have offered to give it to me as a gift. Nope!

I believe in lies and that’s why I’m not going to buy it. It is better not to find out about the end, so I can build it and then deconstruct it.

today I establish a new celebration, so that in a year I can celebrate the anniversary of the lost and unfinished novel.

9

Two novelists I have read say that Kafka in The Metamorphosis allegorized himself as a mother who wanted to give birth. Kafka gave birth to himself as an insect, and he fulfilled his purpose of being a mother. I am giving birth, I am the mother of the anniversary of the lost and unfinished novel.

I also believe in lies,

and I heard the story of a xenophobic man who hides in his closet to put on his fake dreadlocks

and dances

and sings Buffalo Soldier,

and when he comes out of the closet, his blonde wife asks him: why do you spends so much time in the closet? Are you hiding something from me? Are you cheating on me? And he replies: If I ever cheat on you, it will be with a black woman, like the Queen of Sheba. And husband and wife laugh. She laughs because he thinks he’s joking and lying. He laughs because he’s being honest.

Another reason I have for not being a poet is that I like the cold, I cannot conceive of the tenderness of the sonnet, the warmth of the metaphor.

The sun blows like the wind shines like the sun.

10

And suddenly without realizing it you are saying the word cremate with the same naturalness you say: this coffee is not hot; do I pay the cost of cremation by credit card or by check?

and the funeral director calls you and asks if you want her ashes to be scattered in the sea or if you want to keep them,

and it is in these conversations that your mind fools you and you fall into its game of distorted realities

and you tell the funeral director that you’re going to ask her,

your mother,

but how are you going to ask your mother

when she lies on an iron bed waiting for cremation. Thanatologists say that the emotional part of your brain knows that you are now an orphan

but the intellectual part of you does not quite accept this reality: you are an orphan, and the radio distracts you. The radio says that in Mexico the law to ban bullfighting has been approved and from now on

bullfights will not be violent nor can the bull be killed, no more sacrifice, no more blood, no more torture,

and I wonder if your death, mother, brought a blessing to the bulls,

if so, the bulls bless your death, mother;

and I’m glad because most likely the business will end for those who love to torture animals,

and I pick up the phone and I want to talk to you mother, you who loved and protected bulls,

but you lie on the plank waiting for your cremation. The wind shines like the sun blows.

11

And if I have to choose between poetry and lies,

first I have to say that worse than lying, is believing oneself to be the guardian of the truth.

But doesn’t the truth have its own ways of making itself heard?

and the poets, they say, they are shrewd in defending the truth.

I can’t.

I can’t answer that question, poetry or lies, without first admitting that yes, I did know Ramoncito. I gave Ramoncito The Little Prince by Exupéry.

I don’t know if he read it, but it is true that wherever he went, he always took with him the Little Prince and his two pistols.

Ramoncito became a dagger-man, a sicarius, a hitman. When? It was morning morrow. Ramoncito was buried yesterday.

Someone warned Cephas: he who lives by the sword dies by the sword; but no one warned Ramoncito. People say that someone put the book of the Little Prince in his coffin.

What a sad analogy I make. In The Little Prince there is a little lamb inside a box.

Ramoncito is today the little lamb inside the coffin.

Ramoncito’s mother wanted to go to the grave with him. Ramoncito’s mother roams the streets repeating what seems like a mantra: I am the book buried with Ramoncito. Buried, I am the book…

Without realizing it, I think I’ve become a mother again: I gave birth to a new syndrome: the book in a coffin syndrome.

The symptoms of this syndrome? I do not know. Ask that question to the poets. They are good at truthfulness. I believe in lies. Who will tell me that one day a hitman won’t read The Little Prince?

12

I don’t believe that people were good and became bad. I believe that the heart of man is inclined towards evil from youth.

Those spots on your skin. Maybe it’s melanoma, but maybe not.

— That is why it is important that you entrust yourself to God. Do you believe in God?

and I also believe in lies, and I have a project to prove the existence of God.

If it is true that the angels, as the book of Genesis says,

came down to the earth and took wives to have offspring with them: the Nephilim;

so I guess, at some point, angels experienced other human pleasures such as drinking and eating,

and in this logic, I conjecture that at some point the angels enjoyed the carnal pleasure of shitting.

I, who have been constipated, know that shitting is a carnal pleasure.

If archaeologists have found fossilized dinosaur feces, who says we can’t find fossilized angel shit?

I call in these lines to form a group of angel shit seekers, and that our only reason for living is that, to find angel shit. Isn’t finding angel shit evidence that God exists?

A piece of fossilized angel shit will be the victory against the most bitter atheism.

When angels shit, it is because something human has infected them, or because they have learned something from us.

13

Here, I answer the question you have been asking me: no, poets are not allowed in this group of angel shit seekers.

Why do we want poets if they don’t believe in lies? What are poets going to do when the cold arrives and the warmth of the metaphor is not there to shelter them?

All I want is to feel cold.

The cold,

The cold adopted me. I was an orphan,

and the cold named me begotten son and said to me: come and see the things that are about to…

When was this? It was morning morrow.

And Julius Nuccio Camellia stood in front of me with his large whorls of deep red petals surrounding yellow centers and forming semi-double flowers.

And I said: this plant blooms in the winter when everything is dead and dark.

And the cold answered me: this is what your future will be like when everything is dead, you will be flower life.

Winter will come and I will return to being what I was born for. Was I born by my own will or was I created?

If it weren’t for all that is described here, this sheet would be empty, say the poets. But I can smell a lie even when it is miles away; I say that is a lie.

If it weren’t for this sheet, I would be empty. Come and see the things that are about to happen:

Your joy is your sadness without a mask.

(Kahlil Gibran, The Prophet.)

14 / Appendix

Since 1910, this hotel has hosted all the poets invited to the poetry festival. In my room, the four walls of the bathroom are mirrors. Defecating here is an act of self-observation.

I defecate and wonder: what were other poets thinking while watching themselves defecate in the four wall bathroom mirrors? Did they suffer from constipation, diarrhea, hemorrhoids? Did they make corrections to the poem while defecating?

After the reading, there will be a masked party, the festival organizer’s told me.

I don’t remember if I read this: there are masks, and “there are masks.” Or did my father say it?

In a photo from his childhood, my father has the face (mask?) of an elderly man.

My father didn’t love my mother, nor any of his other women.

My father only loved his gun. By the time my father realized that a kiss could be treacherous, it was too late. My father let his gun kiss his temple.

I finished shitting.

The four walls mirrors of the bathroom reflect the phrase on my shirt: He who hunts monsters should beware of becoming a monster; when you gaze too long into the abyss, the abyss gazes back to you.

I read in Genesis 2:3 that God is not dead, but he’s resting. Did the rest put him in a coma?

Will he wake pissed off?

— The whole city will be at the masquerade. Did you get a mask?

— Someone told me that in this city prisons are private businesses; if it’s true, then the whole city needs a mask.

Alejandro Pérez-Cortés

~ ~ ~ ~ ~

Alejandro Pérez-Cortés was born in Colima, Mexico. His poems and short stories have been published in newspapers in his home state since 1996. In 2021, the manuscript Ima and Coli Are the Tree That Was Never a Seed, won the Octavio Paz Poetry Prize, organized by the National Poetry Series and the Miami Book Fair. Bilingual Edition Spanish – English.In 2024, Alejandro won first place in the 5th Juana Goergen Poetry Contest with the poem: “Alejandra Pizarnik and Her Four Doll Sisters, Alfonsina, Silvya, Antonieta Rivas, and Virginia,” organized by the literary magazine Contratiempo and the City of Chicago.

He currently teaches Spanish in Washington state.