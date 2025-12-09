Port of Edmonds Commissioners look to 2026 as they wrap up 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Key takeaways:

Port’s third-quarter financial picture is positive

Commissioners approve 2026 contracts for state and federal lobbyists

Commissioners briefed on requests for federal money for North Portwalk project

Port fills two critical positions

Mid-marina breakwater work begins this week, crane in the water next week.

Commissioners discuss big ideas for 2026

The Port of Edmonds’ last meeting of the calendar year included a quick wrapup of financials, 2026 contract approvals, the introduction of two new key employees and some big-picture visioning for 2026 and beyond.

The five Port Commissioners returned from the annual Washington Public Ports Association (WPPA) meeting enthusiastic about the breakout sessions and how state trends and opportunities align with Edmonds Port issues and values — the economy and the environment.

“Think big. Figure out what you want to do. There’s a way to do it,” was Commissioner Ross Dimmick’s meeting takeaway.

At the Monday meeting, Commissioners brainstormed and dug in deep about how to grow economic development at the Port and how to be a better proactive economic partner with the City of Edmonds, which is currently wrestling with significant financial challenges.

They discussed enhancing city relationships, educating the city about the benefit of port property and making specific requests. They discussed city liaisons and making meetings more beneficial.

“Can they prioritize our business permits a little higher? That would generate more revenue,” Commissioner Janelle Cass suggested, referencing the long permit process for Snoqualmie Ice Cream.

“It goes beyond Harbor Square redevelopment,” said Commission President David Preston as he suggested a new customer service approach to city dialogue. “What can we do for you?”

Two out-of-the-box ideas included bringing in Bellhop, golf cart-like transportation systems currently operating in Bellevue, to move people around Edmonds during World Cup soccer.

Another idea — become a stopover for the 200-passenger American Enterprise Cruise Lines on the Puget Sound tour.

Mitigation banks

Mitigation banking and the future of the Unocal property was the second deep dive of the evening. Commissioner Selena Killen has been working on this issue for months.

A wetland mitigation bank is a site where wetlands are restored, created or enhanced for the purpose of providing a space to compensate for unavoidable environmental impacts of a project.

In simple terms, cities and private companies can buy environmental credits from the bank (which contribute to the ongoing health of the large piece of land) to offset construction impacts on the environment.

It is more convenient, less costly and more effective long term than on-site mitigation.

“Taking a tree down here and planting one there…” gestured Dimmick to show it seems inadequate. “It’s not a long-term solution.”

Killen admits turning the Edmonds Marsh and Unocal property into a mitigation bank is the longest of long shots. However, unjamming the state/federal system to create more Washington state mitigation banks aligns with Port of Edmonds’ value of environmental stewardship and would benefit Port projects, she said.

“Washington is approaching a critical point: new industrial projects, housing, transportation and infrastructure development are increasingly constrained by the lack of available mitigation bank credits,” Killen said.

No new mitigation banks have been approved in five years. Only three have come on in the last 10 years.

“Our very own projects are affected by the lack of options, which greatly drives up the cost of credits,” she continued. “Without new banks coming online, these projects face significant delays, increased costs and barriers that ultimately impact both economic development and environmental stewardship.”

Killen found like-minded partnerships at WPPA with the Washington Association of Mitigation Bankers, and together they drafted a piece of legislation for the 2026 Washington State legislative session to unstick the process. It focuses on the working relationship between the Washington State Department of Ecology and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Port of Edmonds commissioners agreed to send individual letters of legislative endorsement to state lawmakers.

In other news…

Commissioners welcomed two new Port of Edmonds team members. Dennis Halpin is the new Marina Operations Manager.

Emily Gildner also joined the team as municipal legal counsel.

Commissioners and staff invite all Edmonds residents to enjoy the Dec. 11 Holiday at the Marina event from 6- 8 p.m. Visitors will see Santa and enjoy holiday music and seasonal treats.

Finally, Port staff, who usually participate in their popular white elephant gift exchange in January, opted this year to forego the gifts and donate money to Mary’s Place instead.

The Port’s next meeting is Jan. 12, 2026.