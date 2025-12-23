Reader view: Is this a sign it’s time?

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

My wife and I were walking westbound on 228th Street Southwest on Saturday. We heard a crunch and realized there was just an accident at the four-way stop at 84th Avenue West. We walked the half block to the intersection to see a Toyota Camry headed northbound with the left front corner crunched and all the air bags deployed. The occupants had not even gotten out of the car yet. There was a Toyota 4 Runner facing eastbound and parked just across the stop line. Finally, there was a Honda CRV, with all the airbags deployed, heading southbound on 84th but in the northbound lane. We arrived so quickly that I was the first to call 911. It was 12:20 p.m. The dispatcher took the call and I assume dispatched the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, since the accident happened in unincorporated Esperance. About 30 minutes later, I got a text from the Sheriff’s Office apologizing for the delay.

Soon an Edmonds officer arrived on the scene and began directing traffic around the disabled car. Eventually, two other Edmonds officers arrived to take victim and witness statements, clear the wrecked cars and complete the paperwork for a report. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office never showed up. Everyone left the scene at 3:20 p.m., three hours after the initial report.

While the Esperance community is technically “served” by the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Department, this incident demonstrates that the Sheriff cannot serve this area from its office in Mill Creek.

We have lived in this neighborhood for over 30 years. We’ve been through at least two annexation votes. Some folks have an adamant aversion to being annexed. I don’t understand this. Could Saturday’s incident be an example of the fact it is time to annex this area into the City of Edmonds, so we actually have timely public safety services? Should citizens have to wait hours for services that are never going to show up?

The City of Edmonds bailed the county out of its obligation to provide needed police services in this instance. Do you think the Edmonds officers should spend hours reconstructing the accident to determine if a driver ran the stop sign? Do you think any driver responsible for the accident will be cited for a driving violation by a department covering for one that went missing? The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is doing their best, but they have an area they can’t serve. Could an incident like this be a sign it’s time to let go of historical animosity and distrust so citizens can have the services they need? Could residents of the area talk with the City of Edmonds and agree to terms of annexation?

Ironically, an article in MEN on Saturday invited interested citizens to become more informed by joining an Esperance Neighborhood Alliance group on Facebook. This suggests to me there could be more than one reason it’s time to take another look at annexation.

Oh, I did get one more text from the Sheriff at 2:28 p.m., an hour before the scene was cleared, asking me to complete a brief survey about the service they provided…I took the survey, but I did not give them five stars.

Phil Assink has lived in Esperance since 1994.



