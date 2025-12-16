Reader view: Recent article reinforces narrative that demonizes immigrants

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

I am an immigrant. I have lived an immigrant experience for most of my life.

Growing up in Northern Ireland — British soldiers in the streets, British flags flying from flagpoles and lamp posts, and a militarized border separating us from the Irish Republic — created an experience of living as a foreigner in my own country. At 18 I moved to London to attend university and begin my career. The Irish were generally well received in London except in the aftermath of IRA attacks, of which there were several while I was there. After six years in London, I lived for three years in Germany. On arrival I spoke no German and even after three years, my German was limited, not because I didn’t want to learn but because I worked in an English-speaking environment. After Germany, I moved back to Ireland for five years before moving to Chicago with Motorola. Since then, I have made great friends, had a successful career and thoroughly loved my life in the U.S. I have lived in Chicago and now Edmonds and traveled extensively through the beautiful landscapes of America. I was instrumental in the success of a small software company that generated hundreds of jobs and over a billion dollars in value for its investors when it was acquired by IBM. I became a citizen in 2012 but I am, and will always be an immigrant. Likewise, my daughter, who was born in Germany, became a U.S. citizen so that she could pursue a career in policing. She has served the community where she lives for 13 years and is currently a captain responsible for running the police academy, training the future officers who will serve that community. My wife, a professor at UW, is also an immigrant citizen, born and raised in the Philippines, who has lived in New York, Rome, Jerusalem, Chicago and now Edmonds.

Perhaps that’s why I was incensed by the Washington State Standard article published recently in My Edmonds News which sought to equate immigrant status and lack of proficiency in English with criminality, and danger. Too many media outlets today report on tragic incidents like the one addressed in that article while parroting the narrative about immigrants that is coming from Washington, D.C.: a narrative that seeks to divide and sow fear and hatred to further political aims. Studies consistently show that crime rates among immigrant communities, both documented and undocumented, are significantly lower than in the population as a whole and the vast majority of immigrants make positive contributions to their communities: But these facts are being ignored by an administration that seeks to demonize immigrants, especially those from “undesirable” countries and those fleeing oppression and injustice at home.

The role of journalism is to speak truth to power and peel back the layers to show the truth that lies beneath a story. Journalism that simply repeats an official line is not good enough, especially when that official line seeks to divide and sow fear between an ill defined “us” that we are assumed to identify with and an amorphous and evolving “them” defined by their otherness. Media outlets and we, as consumers of that media, need to reject this narrative and seek to find what unites us rather than what divides us and to recognize the inalienable human dignity that each of us possess, whether citizen or immigrant, rich or poor, Black, brown or white, educated or skilled. If not, many who identify with the “us” of today might easily find themselves part of the “them” of tomorrow.

Niall McShane lives in Edmonds.