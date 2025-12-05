Reader view: Time to recall Mayor Rosen? Public trust is severely eroded in him

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

On Nov. 4, the people overwhelming voted against the mayor’s $14.5 million levy lid lift by 59%. At last week’s City Council meeting, many residents spoke against the City’s utility tax increase, which amounts to approximately $3.2 million. This move requires no voter approval. This act has been characterized by some as a political loophole, exploiting the statutory absence of a rate cap on city-owned utilities while circumventing the electorate’s decision.

Administration chose to defy the electorate. This raises serious democratic accountability issues. He has ignored a significant recommendation by his self-appointed Blue Ribbon Panel – to form a citizens financial advisory group to help inform council and mayor on budgetary issues.

The mayor and council are not listening to the people. They seem to be tone deaf. Trust has been eroded or lost.

Duplicity seems to be a part of Mayor Rosen’s character. He ran a dishonest campaign telling voters for 18 months during his campaign that he was qualified to be Edmonds mayor. He told us that he was a retired business owner/CEO of a well-known Seattle company. He was not. See the letter to the editor I wrote asking him for clarification, and his mia culpa. He was a successful PR executive – nothing more. He ran on catchy phrases and slogans like “stop the crazies” and “volunteers are our secret sauce”. What he’s given us is “crazies on steroids” and disallowed the “secret sauce”.

During the Regional Fire Authority (RFA) annexation campaign he hired an outside PR agency and paid them $64,000 to promote the annexation. He did this behind closed doors – keeping the voters in the dark to what he was doing. A complaint was filed with the Public Disclosure Commission (PDC) – (RCW 42.17A.555 — he cried “innocent.” The PDC disagreed, issuing him a warning to stop. Annexation passed. Using scare tactics, the RFA and firefighters union, pushing annexation as was the mayor, sent out a text to Edmonds saying – “I’m Conner, a firefighter in Edmonds – and I want to be there for you on your worst days…I hope you’ll stand with me and Vote YES”. Translation: “if you don’t vote for the annexation, RFA may not be able to come to your home to put out a fire.” Or “we may not be able to answer your 911 call.” We went from paying $12 million to $21 million for the same level of fire and EMS protection – How was this good for Edmonds? Scare tactics once again are being used – closing Frances Anderson Center, cutting back on parks and recreation, Yost pool. The levy failed so now he/council just passed a utility tax, doubling it to 20% – thumbing their nose at the will of the people.

At the Nov. 25 City Council meeting he heard from many homeowners that these tax increases may put them out of their homes. Businesses told him that they are operating on the ragged edge. There are no exemptions or hardship relief for the elderly, low-income, or the disabled associated with this utility tax increase. Do your own research and decide – RCW 35A.01.040, RCW 35A.82.020, RCW 35.21.870, MRSC- Utility tax Overview. And yet his first answer to us all is more taxes – let the taxpayer pay.

Mayor Rosen, it is time for you to resign because you have shown that you are not qualified to run our City and you cannot be trusted. You have turned your back on Edmonds and trampled on your Oath of Office and constituents.

A recall is in order.

Theresa Campa Hutchison is an Edmonds resident.