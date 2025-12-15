Reader view: Updated critical areas ordinance threatens water quality

It is quite likely that your City Council is going to approve (i.e. rubber stamp) an updated CAO (Critical Areas Ordinance required by Washington state environmental and growth management law) that will allow home building developers to infuse stormwater runoff (from roofs and driveways) directly into your currently pristine Deer Creek CARA (Critical Aquifer Recharge Area) — used by Olympic View Water District to supply many of you with some of your drinking water.

You read this correctly. Your City Council is about to approve something that could possibly make you or your family very sick sometime in the future. And you know the worst part of this is that your City Council didn’t even commission this legislation based on public input, open hearings, best available science and collaborative discussion.

The bottom line is that if you don’t want your City Attorney and City staff writing your laws for you, you need to protest this in writing and/or in person to your Mayor and City Council ASAP.

Contacts are: