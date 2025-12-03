Reminder: Edmonds Cars and Coffee at Salish Crossing parking lot Dec. 6

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Edmonds resident Kimberly Shay is launching a new event, Edmonds Cars & Coffee, from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 6 in the parking lot of Salish Crossing, 190 Sunset Ave., Edmonds.

The event, sponsored by Top Pot Doughnuts, benefits The Forgotten Children’s Fund. The first 100 attendees who bring a new unwrapped toy will get a free coffee and doughnut.

The event is an organized car/owner meet-up where vehicles and their owners come together. Spectators are also invited to join in.

Following the Dec. 6 event, there will be a Feb. 8 gathering themed “Bring Your Favorite Four-Wheeled Sweetheart,” with proceeds benefiting the Edmonds Food Bank. Additional meetups are planned on the first and third Sundays from April through September, other than the Sunday of the Edmonds Classic Car Show.

You can learn more on the Edmonds Cars & Coffee Facebook and Instagram pages.