Ribbon cutting officially opens Pine Park Townhomes

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

More than 50 people gathered on Friday afternoon at 614 5th Ave. S. for the ribbon cutting and grand opening of the 14-unit Pine Park Townhomes project.

“Pine Park has been in progress for about five years,” explained developer and Edmonds resident Augie Bukowski. “Permitting came first, and that took about a year. The property had been derelict for more than a decade, and when we first got into the existing buildings they were completely rotten, full of mold, lots of asbestos and other bad stuff. It took some time at the beginning to finish abatement, clean them up and tear them down.” (For more information, see My Edmonds News’ initial coverage of the project here).

Bukowski went on to highlight how this project brings a number of benefits to Edmonds, including the revitalization of long-vacant land, an affordable opportunity for homeownership that will benefit both first-time buyers and existing residents wishing to downsize and stay in the community, and a rare opportunity for business owners to own their business location, live upstairs and operate a street frontage business in their basement. Several of the residential units have garage-to-top-floor elevators, offering people with mobility issues the opportunity to enjoy the views and sense of privacy that townhome living offers without having to navigate stairs.

“I really love living in Edmonds,” Bukowski said. “I moved here six years ago, and I instantly got the bug. One of the first things I saw is that there’s a missing market for people who need a more affordable living alternative. With homes around downtown typically larger than 3,000 square feet and costing $2 million or more, and with a lot of people — especially those in the middle-age/empty nest demographic — who don’t necessarily want to have the upkeep of these big lots and big houses, Pine Park offers an alternative that’s both a great place to hang their hat and at the same time have easy access to downtown and all the amenities it offers.”

The project has not been without controversy, with some citizens voicing concerns about issues ranging from increased traffic and congestion to trash collection, summarized in a June 2023 Reader view published in My Edmonds News here.

But Bukowski remains bullish on the project and on Edmonds.

“I understand that there are people who might not like the prospect of a project like Pine Park,” he said. “Maybe they don’t like the Pine Park concept because it’s different. But we also need to understand that we are changing and we need more options. If I can take something that’s old, decrepit, not up to snuff and turn it into something that works for a new generation of people, I want to do that. Edmonds is such a great community. We have festivals at the parks. We have Oktoberfest, we have the Fourth of July parade, we have boardwalks — and I see Pine Park as offering new options to be part of this community. I love Edmonds and I truly think there’s not another neighborhood like it.”

For more information on Pine Park and to schedule a tour, visit TourPinePark.com.