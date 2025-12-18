Reminder: Lynnwood public menorah lighting set for Dec. 21

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
The Lynnwood Public Menorah Lighting and Celebration of Hanukkah is set this year for 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 21, at the Lynnwood City Center Light Rail Station.
The Hanukkah event will feature the lighting of a 9-foot Menorah, holiday treats, hot drinks, face painting, balloon twisting, personal Menorah kits and live music. For the second year, a ladder truck from South County Fire will entertain kids with a “Gelt Drop,” showering chocolate coins from above.
The annual event, now in its 14th year, is sponsored by Chabad Jewish Center of Snohomish County. Learn more at snohaimish.com/light.
Although it’s nice to see a menorah lighting in addition to a tree lighting, it’s an insult and a disgrace to do this on the last night of the holiday. It would be better to not do it at all. I have no issue with having a celebration on this date but to light the menorah when the holiday is over is inexcusable. Shame on Chabad.
Susan,
I’m curious why you feel it is an insult to have a public Chanukiah lighting on the final night of the holiday? It brings the community together and lighting the Chanukiah is a joyous occasion. The holiday is not over, the 21st of December is the 8th and last night of the holiday. The holiday concludes at sundown on the 22nd. Plus, it’s beautiful to see the Chanukiah fully lit.
Respectfully,
Michael Eisenberg
I was wondering the same thing when I saw the date. Why not have it the Sunday before as it is the 1st night? Would make it more special.
