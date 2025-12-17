Tuesday, December 16, 2025
Photos

Scene in Edmonds: Around town

Holiday colors. (Photo by Tia Benson Tolle)
Swimming in the rain. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
A rose that survived the rain. (Photo by Lonna Milburn)
Jeffrey S, an articulated pusher tug, passed by Edmonds around noon Tuesday as a kite boarder sailed nearby. The wind was blowing about 20 mph at the time. (Photo by Julia Wiese)

